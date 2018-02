OSLO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen will be allowed to cut his ownership in rig firm Seadrill to five percent over three years from a present stake of 24 percent, according to a debt restructuring deal with banks and other creditors.

The new plan would see $1.08 billion in new capital injected in the company instead of $1.06 billion under the initial plan, court filings showed on Monday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)