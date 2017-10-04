FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 4, 2017 / 9:54 PM / in 13 days

Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.

Merlin, which runs Legoland parks worldwide and also owns Madame Tussauds, has made a bid for part SeaWorld, which could be a problem as SeaWorld prefers an outright sale, the people said.

SeaWorld, which has been working with advisers to explore options including a sale, has also received interest from other possible suitors, BBG said. (bloom.bg/2xTu4WV)

Shares of Orlando-based SeaWorld were trading up 4.6 percent after the bell on Wednesday.

Both companies could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

