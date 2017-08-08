SeaWorld Entertainment posts quarterly loss, shares tumble 8 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc reported a quarterly net loss on Tuesday as declining attendance at its Orlando and San Diego parks squeezed revenue, and the company said it was boosting promotional spending to tackle "perception" issues.

Its shares fell as much as 8.2 percent to $12.50 on the New York Stock Exchange in midday trading before recovering somewhat to $13.11.

SeaWorld, which has been plagued by negative publicity surrounding its treatment of killer whales, reported a second- quarter net loss of $175.9 million, compared with a $17.8 million profit in the year-ago period.

The theme park operator said that while attendance in the quarter was up by about 138,000 from a year ago, thanks to the shift of Easter, attendance for the first half of 2017 dropped by about 353,000 versus the first half of 2016.

Chief Executive Joel Manby said on a conference call that since the company made cuts to its advertising campaigns, "public perception issues" reappeared, causing a decline in attendance, especially at SeaWorld San Diego.

"The lesson learned is... it was all part of the plan to integrate our messaging and spend less because, again, we were spending more than the average and the industry," Manby said. "And what we have found is we need to keep the pedal to the metal there... I don't like but we're going to offset it with cost cuts."

He did not specify what costs would be reduced.

SeaWorld has been widely criticized since the 2013 release of the documentary "Blackfish," which portrayed the captivity and exhibition of killer whales as cruel. The company has since stopped breeding killer whales in captivity, partnered with the Humane Society and started making its shows more educational, Manby said.

SeaWorld had increased advertising spending over the past two years in response to its image issues, but cut spending this year.

The company increased its advertising campaign in Southern California in June, Manby said, and boosted advertising in national media in July. (Reporting by Sophia Kunthara; Editing by Christian Plumb and Dan Grebler)