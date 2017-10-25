CORRECTED-SEB Q3 profit narrowly beats forecast

(Corrects currency conversion)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported third-quarter operating earnings just above expectations on Wednesday and said the Swedish housing market had shown healthy signs of stabilisation in recent months.

SEB’s operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.38 billion Swedish crowns ($654 million) beating a mean forecast for 5.28 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 5.23 billion in the year-ago period.