FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Private equity OpCapita buys owner of Rossopomodoro pizza chain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - European private equity firm OpCapita said on Friday it had reached a deal to buy the majority of Sebeto, an Italian restaurant group whose assets include pizza chain Rossopomodoro.

* The deal values Sebeto at more than 80 million euros ($99 million), including debt, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. OpCapita did not say how much it paid for Sebeto.

* OpCapita acquired the restaurant operator from London-based private equity firm Change Capital.

* The buyer said it saw significant potential to grow the Rossopomodoro brand in Italy and abroad, exploiting its Neapolitan heritage.

* The fund has picked new managers to strengthen the Sebeto team, including former CEO of Benetton group Marco Airoldi and COO of travel caterer Autogrill Roberto Colombo.

* Change Capital was advised on the deal by Rothschild with Legance as legal adviser, while Lazard and legal firm Chiomenti advised OpCapita on the deal.

* Studio Legale Ambrosino-Pecora advised Sebeto founders and other shareholders. ($1 = 0.8117 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.