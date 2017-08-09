FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
U.S. SEC staff recommend approving Chicago Stock Exchange's China deal
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
August 9, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 4 days ago

U.S. SEC staff recommend approving Chicago Stock Exchange's China deal

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Staff at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday recommended approving the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a group led by China-based investors.

It would be the first time a U.S. exchange has been bought by Chinese investors although there are also U.S. investors in the group.

The SEC reviews proposed mergers involving exchanges to ensure they comply with federal regulations and can appropriately self-police their brokerage members. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Sandra Maler)

