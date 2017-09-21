FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mutual fund giant Vanguard says hack at SEC won't hurt clients
September 21, 2017 / 5:14 PM / in a month

Mutual fund giant Vanguard says hack at SEC won't hurt clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund company, said on Thursday that the hack into the Securities and Exchange Commission’s electronic filings database will not hurt clients.

“The systems breach announced today by the SEC has no impact on our clients’ personal information,” Vanguard said in a statement. “Vanguard’s fund filings with the SEC do not contain information that would compromise the security of clients’ investments or information. Vanguard’s SEC filings are of a public, non-sensitive nature.”

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Bernadette Baum

