BRIEF-U.S. SEC says Deutsche Bank, senior trader settle charges over CMBS

Feb 12 (Reuters) - u.s. Sec says deutsche bank to repay more than $3.7 million to customers in connection with enforcement action Sec says traders and salespeople made false and misleading statements while negotiating sales of commercial mortgage-backed securities Sec says it also found supervisory failures by the former head trader of deutsche bank’s cmbs trading desk, benjamin solomon Sec says deutsche bank also agreed to a $750,000 penalty, while solomon agreed to a $165,000 penalty and a 12-month suspension from securities industry Sec says deutsche bank, solomon did not admit or deny wrongdoing, and that the penalties reflect substantial cooperation from both