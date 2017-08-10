FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Security and Intelligence Services shares rise on debut
August 10, 2017 / 4:43 AM / in 2 months

India's Security and Intelligence Services shares rise on debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd rose as much as 8 percent on their market debut on Thursday after the company’s $122 million initial public offering.

Shares in the company were trading at 869 rupees at 0433 GMT, 6.63 percent higher than the IPO issue price of 815 rupees.

The company provides private security and facility management services in India and Australia. It also provides cash logistics services, including automated teller machine cash replenishment.

$1 = 64.0100 Indian rupees Reporting by Swati Bhat and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

