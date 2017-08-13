Securitas says Magnus Ahlqvist will take over as CEO in March

STOCKHOLM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swedish security services group Securitas said on Sunday that Magnus Ahlqvist, the current head of its Security Services Europe division, would become chief executive in March 2018.

Alf Goransson, Securitas' CEO since 2007, asked to step down and will resign from the Seuritas board in March, the company said in a statement. He will remain as an advisor to Ahlqvist for two years. In March, Goransson said in the statement, he will have been president and CEO of Securitas for 11 years, and "now is the time to do something else in my career and in my life."

Chairwoman Marie Ehrling said that with the appointment of Ahlqvist, Securitas ensures continuity and "a continued powerful implementation of Securitas' strategy".