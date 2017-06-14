India state government securities issued in 2017/18

Jun 14 (Reuters) - The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 13-Jun 7.16-29 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 33 2995.000 1 1143.000 95.2500 7.16 7.1600 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.15-27 Assam 300.000 24 1245.000 1 284.500 94.8333 7.15 7.1500 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.20-27 Gujarat 1000.000 138 7273.000 29 1170.000 94.7312 7.20 7.1884 (15 bids) 13-Jun 7.20-27 Kerala 500.000 54 3115.000 11 474.000 56.1539 7.20 7.1775 (6 bids) 13-Jun 7.15-27 Manipur 300.000 17 1515.000 1 295.000 98.3333 7.15 7.1500 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.25-27 Punjab 1000.000 30 1755.000 16 977.300 94.3556 7.25 7.2094 (3 bids) 13-Jun 7.23-27 Rajasthan 2000.000 110 5985.000 47 1853.000 30.1245 7.23 7.2081 (14 bids) 13-Jun 7.23-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 101 4935.000 51 1761.850 2.1634 7.23 7.2005 (15 bids) 13-Jun 7.16-37 Telangana 1800.000 22 2985.000 1 1785.000 99.1667 7.16 7.1600 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.21-27 Uttarakhand 500.000 46 2055.000 8 485.000 33.8983 7.21 7.1711 (4 bids) 23-May 7.51-27 Rajasthan 1000.000 67 3140.000 23 972.000 9.4872 7.51 7.4962 (6 bids) 23-May 7.51-27 Sikkim 200.000 13 1075.000 1 195.750 97.8750 7.51 7.5100 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Tamilnadu 1500.000 82 4030.000 36 1774.500 46.7568 7.52 7.5051 (11 bids) 23-May 7.50-27 Tripura 400.000 16 1750.000 1 395.000 98.7500 7.50 7.5000 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 74 3920.000 25 931.000 80.3960 7.52 7.5120 (10 bids) 23-May 7.51-30 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 11 1725.000 1 1176.000 98.0000 7.51 7.5100 (1 bid) 23-May 7.55-27 Assam 700.000 30 1195.000 17 672.000 69.3333 7.55 7.5112 (2 bids) 23-May 7.49-27 Goa 150.000 8 650.000 1 147.500 98.3333 7.49 7.4900 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Gujarat 1000.000 82 3915.000 43 1254.000 7.6647 7.52 7.4976 (13 bids) 23-May 7.53-27 Haryana 1500.000 84 3210.000 39 1452.000 99.1667 7.53 7.5065 (9 bids) 23-May 7.54-27 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 21 715.000 10 481.500 25.2381 7.54 7.5085 (3 bids) 23-May 7.50-27 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 13 1025.000 1 297.000 99.0000 7.50 7.5000 (1 bid) 23-May 7.51-27 Maharashtra 2000.000 127 5985.000 45 1872.500 97.1545 7.51 7.5002 (14 bids) 23-May 7.27-36 Odisha 500.000 20 1850.000 5 500.000 91.000 7.5301 7.5287 (1 bid) (Reissue) (Price:97.40, Implicit Yield: 7.5301%) 23-May 7.53-37 Odisha 500.000 9 925.000 1 500.000 - 7.53 7.5300 - 23-May 7.49-27 Punjab 200.000 15 720.000 3 196.000 93.1707 7.49 7.4897 (2 bids) 09-May -- Gujarat 1000.000 97 3962.000 - - - - - 09-May 7.55-27 Kerala 1000.000 53 3000.000 1 921.500 92.1500 7.55 7.5500 (1 bid) 09-May 7.42-22 Maharashtra 2000.000 109 11325.000 16 1954.380 38.3299 7.42 7.4057 (6 bids) 09-May 7.55-27 Punjab 600.000 22 1435.000 1 577.500 96.2500 7.55 7.5500 (1 bid) 09-May 7.55-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 93 4290.000 3 1407.450 90.6525 7.55 7.5498 (2 bids) 09-May 7.58-37 Telangana 1200.000 14 2615.000 1 1181.500 98.4583 7.58 7.5800 (1 bid) 09-May 7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 85 5560.000 14 1866.900 70.8889 7.61 7.5561 (3 bids) 25-Apr 7.60-27 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 93 6095.000 13 1889.450 83.7057 7.60 7.5978 (5 bids) 25-Apr -- Gujarat 1000.000 107 4665.000 - - - - - 25-Apr 7.59-27 Jammu & Kashmir 600.000 34 3030.000 6 588.000 89.8361 7.59 7.5883 (2 bids) 25-Apr 7.59-27 Punjab 300.000 29 1027.000 6 291.000 82.3344 7.59 7.5879 (3 bids) 25-Apr 7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 112 6585.000 16 1840.250 3.3871 7.61 7.5990 (5 bids) 25-Apr 7.59-27 Uttarakhand 200.000 41 1570.000 9 192.000 62.5532 7.59 7.5845 (3 bids) 18-Apr 7.62-27 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000 13 1365.000 1 247.500 99.0000 7.62 7.6200 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Gujarat 1000.000 116 6106.000 3 1236.000 96.5625 7.63 7.6300 (3 bids) 11-Apr 7.64-27 Kerala 2000.000 101 6307.000 4 1844.750 82.8860 7.64 7.6395 (3 bids) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Punjab 800.000 34 1983.000 1 780.000 97.5000 7.63 7.6300 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 93 5415.000 1 928.000 92.8000 7.63 7.6300 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.70-37 Telangana 4000.000 54 6830.000 1 3980.000 99.5000 7.70 7.7000 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.67-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 106 6085.900 7 1861.500 75.8333 7.67 7.6430 (4 bids) Note:* - Crore Rupees Internet links: Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)