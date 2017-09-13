FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India state government securities issued in 2017/18
#Asia
September 13, 2017 / 3:44 AM / a month ago

India state government securities issued in 2017/18

Reuters Staff

28 Min Read

    Sep 13 (Reuters) - The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2017/18.

Auction Security State          Notified    Competitive   Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date                             Amt*       Bids Recd     Bids Accepted    Partial Yld    Yld
                                            No.    Amt*     No.   Amt*   Allotment (%)    (%)
------  -------- -------        --------    -------------   -----------  --------- ----   -----
12-Sep  7.51-37 Andhra Pradesh   3000.000   120  8175.000   30  2950.000        -  7.51  7.4714
                                                                                -

12-Sep  --      Gujarat          1000.000   129  5761.500    -         -        -     -       -
                                                                                -

12-Sep  7.32-27 Haryana           500.000    48  2511.000    4   469.350  80.4030  7.32  7.3157
                                                                         (3 bids)

12-Sep  7.44-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000    20  1615.000    8   296.000  36.3934  7.44  7.4138
                                                                         (2 bids)

12-Sep  7.43-32 Jharkhand        1000.000    53  5050.000    1   500.000        -  7.43  7.4300
                                                                                -

12-Sep  7.35-27 Madhya Pradesh   2000.000   129  9155.000   32  1861.350  49.6557  7.35  7.3412
                                                                         (16 bids)

12-Sep  7.18-29 Maharashtra      1000.000    71  2852.000   42   987.000  78.2609  7.40  7.3585
                (Reissue)                                                (3 bids)
                                                          (Price:98.27, Implicit Yield: 7.4004%)

12-Sep  7.33-27 Maharashtra       500.000    91  3435.000   20   778.350  82.8231  7.33  7.3252
                                                                         (9 bids)

12-Sep  7.43-27 Meghalaya         125.000    17   700.000    8   121.750  93.5000  7.43  7.3910
                                                                          (1 bid)

12-Sep  7.41-27 Mizoram           100.000    16   655.000    5    99.000  76.0000  7.41  7.3832
                                                                          (1 bid)

12-Sep  7.43-27 Nagaland          200.000    16  1130.000    7   197.000  84.0000  7.43  7.4026
                                                                          (1 bid)

12-Sep  7.48-32 Odisha           1000.000    67  4910.000   16   975.350  55.1750  7.48  7.4478
                                                                         (4 bids)

12-Sep  7.39-27 Puducherry        100.000    17   690.000    6    97.000  71.3044  7.39  7.3854
                                                                         (3 bids)

12-Sep  7.42-27 Punjab           1500.000    82  4875.000   42  1400.850   5.8750  7.42  7.3959
                                                                         (8 bids)

12-Sep  7.40-29 Rajasthan        2000.000    77  5135.000   19  1925.350  28.1998  7.40  7.3875
                                                                         (6 bids)

12-Sep  7.18-27 Tamil Nadu       2000.000   116  7520.000   57  1976.250  29.3750  7.34  7.3182
                (Reissue)                                                 (1 bid)
                                                          (Price:98.85, Implicit Yield: 7.3440%)
12-Sep  7.52-37 Telangana        1000.000    54  3545.000   15   986.300  69.8056  7.52  7.4657
                                                                         (6 bids)

12-Sep  7.37-27 Uttar Pradesh    2000.000   117  7785.000   41  2322.900  47.5480  7.37  7.3600
                                                                         (13 bids)

12-Sep  7.35-27 Uttarakhand       400.000    33  2250.000    4   379.350  42.7024  7.35  7.3447
                                                                         (3 bids)

12-Sep  7.49-32 West Bengal      3000.000   178 12365.500   48  2928.350  33.9847  7.49  7.4672
                                                                         (11 bids)

22-Aug  7.31-27 Meghalaya         120.000    16   810.000    6   119.000  25.3333  7.31  7.2978
                                                                         (2 bids)

22-Aug  7.30-29 Orissa            500.000    15  1495.000    3   498.750  90.2381  7.30  7.2990
                                                                         (2 bids)

22-Aug  7.32-27 Punjab            700.000    62  3235.000   24   685.750  45.1170  7.32  7.3096
                                                                         (8 bids)

22-Aug  7.33-27 Sikkim            200.000    20  1195.000    8   198.000   2.0000  7.33  7.3103
                                                                         (2 bids)

22-Aug  7.18-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000   101  4305.000   35  1430.500  57.8571  7.259 7.2408
                (Reissue)                                                (3 bids)
                                                         (Price:99.44, Implicit Yield: 7.2590%)

22-Aug  7.32-32 Telangana        1000.000     7  1675.000    1   973.570  97.3570  7.32  7.3200
                                                                         (1 bid)

22-Aug  7.27-27 Uttar Pradesh    1000.000    80  4175.000   19   944.750  72.8824  7.27  7.2578
                                                                         (8 bids)

22-Aug  7.29-27 Uttarakhand       300.000    31  2355.000    9   295.750  13.1029  7.29  7.2765
                                                                         (5 bids)

22-Aug  7.33-26 Puducherry        100.000     8   430.000    5    98.000  22.0000  7.33  7.3234
                                                                         (2 bids)

22-Aug  7.40-32 Andhra Pradesh   2500.000    21  2940.000   16  2469.050  64.5250  7.40  7.3464
                                                                         (1 bids)

22-Aug  7.30-27 Assam             418.420    37  2138.420   13   386.420  86.8314  7.30  7.2918
                                                                         (6 bids)

22-Aug  7.32-27 Goa               150.000    14   855.000    5   148.000  63.3333  7.32  7.3085
                                                                         (2 bids)

22-Aug  7.25-27 Gujarat          1000.000   119  5435.000   35  1174.750  65.7727  7.25  7.2389
                                                                         (13 bids)

22-Aug  7.29-27 Haryana          1500.000    97  5070.000   46  1368.750  56.9941  7.29  7.2710
                                                                         (13 bids)

22-Aug  7.30-27 Himachal Pradesh  800.000    52  3070.000   29   795.000  15.2709  7.30  7.2836
                                                                         (7 bids)

22-Aug  7.48-32 Kerala           4500.000    44  4670.000   42  4461.750  85.4375  7.48  7.3854
                                                                          (1 bid)

22-Aug  7.28-27 Madhya Pradesh   1000.000    64  3290.000   29   941.750  19.9039  7.28  7.2571
                                                                         (10 bids)

22-Aug  6.94-22 Maharashtra       500.000    61  4975.000   13   692.500  17.9825  6.94  6.9330
                                                                         (6 bids)

22-Aug  --      West Bengal      1000.000    66  3385.000 -            -        -     -       -
                                                                                -
22-Aug  --      Maharashtra      1000.000    15  1675.000 -            -        -     -       -
                                                                                -
22-Aug  --      Maharashtra       500.000    68  1830.000 -            -        -     -       -
                                                                                -

08-Aug  7.22-29 Andhra Pradesh   2000.000    21  3505.000    4  1992.420  96.6378  7.22  7.2196
                                                                         (2 bids)

08-Aug  7.26-27 Assam             500.000    37  2925.000    7   525.000        -  7.26  7.2543
                                                                                -

08-Aug  7.20-27 Goa               150.000    10   625.000    3   148.420  96.8400  7.20  7.1899
                                                                          (1 bid)

08-Aug  7.21-27 Gujarat          1000.000   100  3730.000   50  1290.420  18.1764  7.21  7.1904
                                                                         (13 bids)

08-Aug  7.27-27 Jammu and Kashmir 600.000    30  2475.000    6   599.000  40.8889  7.27  7.2614
                                                                         (3 bids)

08-Aug  7.24-37 Kerala           4000.000    26  5580.000    1  4000.000        -  7.24  7.2400
                                                                                -

08-Aug  7.22-27 Madhya Pradesh   2000.000    84  6105.000   28  1949.590  62.0117  7.22  7.2133
                                                                         (9 bids)

08-Aug  7.20-27 Maharashtra      1000.000    91  3963.000   27   990.150  82.5367  7.20  7.1948
                                                                         (12 bids)

08-Aug  6.93-22 Maharashtra      1000.000    95  7750.000    9   990.000  64.1975  6.93  6.9225
                                                                         (4 bids)

08-Aug  7.30-27 Punjab           1200.000    52  4035.000   28  1175.920  49.0252  7.30  7.2753
                                                                         (7 bids)

08-Aug  7.23-32 Rajasthan         500.000     8  1150.000    1   500.000        -  7.23  7.2300
                                                                                -

08-Aug  7.21-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000   102  6550.000   31  1444.170  30.7912  7.21  7.2014
                                                                         (12 bids)

08-Aug  7.23-37 Telangana        1000.000    11  1985.000    1   990.000  99.0000  7.23  7.2300
                                                                          (1 bid)

08-Aug  7.27-27 Tripura           417.000    19  1489.000    7   415.000  35.2113  7.27  7.2578
                                                                         (2 bids)

08-Aug  7.23-27 Uttar Pradesh    1000.000    62  4675.000   21   977.420   6.9226  7.23  7.2166
                                                                         (6 bids)

08-Aug  7.25-27 West Bengal      2000.000    63  5845.000   34  1950.170   3.6247  7.25  7.2315
                                                                         (6 bids)

25-Jul  7.24-37 Telangana        1000.000    12  1960.000    1  1000.000        -  7.24  7.2400
                                                                                -

25-Jul  7.19-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000    83  7180.000   20  1901.000  96.2776  7.19  7.1859
                                                                         (8 bids)

25-Jul  7.20-27 West Bengal      1000.000    61  4505.000   22   957.500   2.0930  7.20  7.1849
                                                                         (10 bids)

25-Jul  7.22-29 Andhra Pradesh   2000.000    12  2345.000    6  1969.230  90.4615  7.22  7.2159
                                                                          (1 bid)

25-Jul  7.30-27 Assam             500.000    16  1135.000   11   497.500  22.5000  7.30  7.2559
                                                                         (2 bids)

25-Jul  7.17-27 Gujarat          1000.000   110  6145.000   32  1242.500  57.6142  7.17  7.1614
                                                                         (12 bids)

25-Jul  7.19-27 Kerala           1000.000    72  2945.000   33   947.700   2.0820  7.19  7.1713
                                                                         (10 bids)

25-Jul  7.18-32 Maharashtra      3000.000    13  3325.000    8  2986.500  95.3833  7.22  7.2176
                (Reissue)                                                 (1 bid)
                                                          (Price:99.64, Implicit Yield: 7.2189%)

25-Jul  7.18-29 Maharashtra      2000.000    41  1850.000   30  1390.000        -  7.22  7.1874
                (Reissue)                                                       -
                                                          (Price:99.68, Implicit Yield: 7.2194%)

25-Jul  7.26-27 Meghalaya         125.000     6   500.000    1   125.000        -  7.26  7.2600
                                                                                -

25-Jul  6.94-21 Orissa           1000.000    84 10810.000   12   990.000  23.1707  6.94  6.9268
                                                                         (6 bids)

25-Jul  7.24-27 Punjab            200.000    13   637.000    4   195.500  47.7500  7.24  7.2144
                                                                         (1 bids)

25-Jul  7.22-32 Rajasthan         500.000     8   660.000    1   500.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

25-Jul  7.18-27 Tamil Nadu       1000.000   100  4820.000   31   912.800   4.2800  7.18  7.1650
                                                                         (12 bids)

11-Jul  7.27-27 Tamil Nadu       2000.000   115  6025.000   36  1919.100  94.6628  7.27  7.2562
                                                                         (15 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-32 Telangana        2000.000    17  2840.000    1  1996.000  99.8000  7.22  7.2200
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Jul  7.29-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000   103  6715.000   47  1945.000   3.9474  7.29  7.2708
                                                                         (11 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-27 Uttarakhand       300.000    31  1935.000    1   300.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.28-27 West Bengal      1000.000    56  3450.000   18   981.000  99.1304  7.28  7.2679
                                                                         (7 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-28 Andhra Pradesh   1000.000    29  2155.000    1   980.000  98.0000  7.22  7.2200
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Jul  7.22-27 Arunachal Pradesh 150.000    11   750.000    1   150.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.22-27 Goa               150.000    19  1000.000    1   150.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.25-27 Gujarat          1000.000   106  5160.000   23  1262.250  92.3876  7.25  7.2429
                                                                         (14 bids)

11-Jul  7.27-27 Himachal Pradesh  500.000    31  1480.000   11   495.000  18.4615  7.27  7.2471
                                                                         (6 bids)

11-Jul  7.34-27 Jammu & Kashmir   600.000    25  1210.000   14   600.000  87.5000  7.34  7.3058
                                                                          (4 bid)

11-Jul  7.25-27 Kerala            500.000    51  2330.000   10   498.000  95.8025  7.25  7.2438
                                                                         (7 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-27 Mizoram           100.000     9   475.000    1   100.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.34-27 Punjab            600.000    20   850.000   16   590.000  80.0000  7.34  7.2875
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Jul  7.18-29 Maharashtra      2000.000    59  3475.000    3  1970.000  96.0494  7.22  7.2197
                (Reissue)                                                (2 bids)
                                                         (Price:99.68, Implicit Yield: 7.2198%)


11-Jul  7.18-32 Maharashtra      3000.000    28  3820.000    3  3000.000  98.3333  7.23  7.2280
                (Reissue)                                                 (1 bid)
                                                         (Price:99.56, Implicit Yield: 7.2281%)

27-Jun  7.24-27 Andhra Pradesh   1200.000    73  3410.000   29  1191.950  10.8677  7.24  7.2179
                                                                         (9 bids)

27-Jun  7.29-27 Assam             530.000    19  1155.000   10   529.800  23.2000  7.29  7.2306
                                                                         (3 bids)

27-Jun  7.26-27 Haryana          1500.000    76  3050.000   47  1467.700  18.6727  7.26  7.2281
                                                                         (10 bids)

27-Jun  7.20-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000    14  1175.000    1   300.000        -  7.20  7.2000
                                                                                -

27-Jun  7.27-27 Jharkhand        1000.000    29  1940.000   15   968.800  81.5200  7.27  7.2339
                                                                         (4 bids)

27-Jun  7.22-27 Kerala            500.000    46  2320.000    5   485.700  16.0625  7.22  7.2044
                                                                         (2 bids)

27-Jun  7.18-29 Maharashtra      3000.000    26  4710.000    1  2999.800  99.9933  7.18  7.1800
                                                                         (1 bid)

27-Jun  7.18-32 Maharashtra      2000.000    43  2891.000    1  1954.700  97.7350  7.18  7.1800
                                                                         (1 bid)

27-Jun  7.10-22 Odisha           1000.000    48  5740.000    6   977.000  85.3153  7.10  7.0994
                                                                         (3 bids)

27-Jun  7.20-27 Punjab            200.000    10   725.000    1   197.800  98.9000  7.20  7.2000
                                                                          (1 bid)

27-Jun  7.22-27 Rajasthan        1000.000    76  3370.000   16   960.700  94.2143  7.22  7.2105
                                                                         (7 bids)

27-Jun  7.24-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000    99  4515.000   34  1826.250  56.9912  7.24  7.2201
                                                                         (14 bids)

27-Jun  7.28-27 West Bengal      2000.000    52  3450.000   33  1954.700  50.9778  7.28  7.2412
                                                                         (4 bids)

13-Jun  7.16-29 Andhra Pradesh   1200.000    33  2995.000    1  1143.000  95.2500  7.16  7.1600
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.15-27 Assam             300.000    24  1245.000    1   284.500  94.8333  7.15  7.1500
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.20-27 Gujarat          1000.000   138  7273.000   29  1170.000  94.7312  7.20  7.1884
                                                                         (15 bids)

13-Jun  7.20-27 Kerala            500.000    54  3115.000   11   474.000  56.1539  7.20  7.1775
                                                                         (6 bids)

13-Jun  7.15-27 Manipur           300.000    17  1515.000    1   295.000  98.3333  7.15  7.1500
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.25-27 Punjab           1000.000    30  1755.000   16   977.300  94.3556  7.25  7.2094
                                                                         (3 bids)

13-Jun  7.23-27 Rajasthan        2000.000   110  5985.000   47  1853.000  30.1245  7.23  7.2081
                                                                         (14 bids)

13-Jun  7.23-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000   101  4935.000   51  1761.850   2.1634  7.23  7.2005
                                                                         (15 bids)

13-Jun  7.16-37 Telangana        1800.000    22  2985.000    1  1785.000  99.1667  7.16  7.1600
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.21-27 Uttarakhand       500.000    46  2055.000    8   485.000  33.8983  7.21  7.1711
                                                                         (4 bids)

23-May  7.51-27 Rajasthan        1000.000    67  3140.000   23   972.000   9.4872  7.51  7.4962
                                                                         (6 bids)

23-May  7.51-27 Sikkim            200.000    13  1075.000    1   195.750  97.8750  7.51  7.5100
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.52-27 Tamilnadu        1500.000    82  4030.000   36  1774.500  46.7568  7.52  7.5051
                                                                         (11 bids)

23-May  7.50-27 Tripura           400.000    16  1750.000    1   395.000  98.7500  7.50  7.5000
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.52-27 Uttar Pradesh    1000.000    74  3920.000   25   931.000  80.3960  7.52  7.5120
                                                                         (10 bids)

23-May  7.51-30 Andhra Pradesh   1200.000    11  1725.000    1  1176.000  98.0000  7.51  7.5100
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.55-27 Assam             700.000    30  1195.000   17   672.000  69.3333  7.55  7.5112
                                                                         (2 bids)

23-May  7.49-27 Goa               150.000     8   650.000    1   147.500  98.3333  7.49  7.4900
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.52-27 Gujarat          1000.000    82  3915.000   43  1254.000   7.6647  7.52  7.4976
                                                                         (13 bids)

23-May  7.53-27 Haryana          1500.000    84  3210.000   39  1452.000  99.1667  7.53  7.5065
                                                                         (9 bids)

23-May  7.54-27 Himachal Pradesh  500.000    21   715.000   10   481.500  25.2381  7.54  7.5085
                                                                         (3 bids)

23-May  7.50-27 Jammu & Kashmir   300.000    13  1025.000    1   297.000  99.0000  7.50  7.5000
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.51-27 Maharashtra      2000.000   127  5985.000   45  1872.500  97.1545  7.51  7.5002
                                                                         (14 bids)

23-May  7.27-36 Odisha            500.000    20  1850.000    5   500.000   91.000 7.5301 7.5287
                                                                          (1 bid)
                (Reissue)                                 (Price:97.40, Implicit Yield: 7.5301%)

23-May  7.53-37 Odisha            500.000     9   925.000    1   500.000       -   7.53  7.5300
                                                                               -

23-May  7.49-27 Punjab            200.000    15   720.000    3   196.000  93.1707  7.49  7.4897
                                                                         (2 bids)

09-May  --      Gujarat          1000.000    97  3962.000    -        -        -     -       -


09-May  7.55-27 Kerala           1000.000    53  3000.000    1   921.500  92.1500  7.55  7.5500
                                                                          (1 bid)

09-May  7.42-22 Maharashtra      2000.000   109 11325.000   16  1954.380  38.3299  7.42  7.4057
                                                                         (6 bids)

09-May  7.55-27 Punjab            600.000    22  1435.000    1   577.500  96.2500  7.55  7.5500
                                                                          (1 bid)

09-May  7.55-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000    93  4290.000    3  1407.450  90.6525  7.55  7.5498
                                                                         (2 bids)

09-May  7.58-37 Telangana        1200.000    14  2615.000    1  1181.500  98.4583  7.58  7.5800
                                                                          (1 bid)

09-May  7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000    85  5560.000   14  1866.900  70.8889  7.61  7.5561
                                                                         (3 bids)

25-Apr  7.60-27 Andhra Pradesh   2000.000    93  6095.000   13  1889.450  83.7057  7.60  7.5978
                                                                          (5 bids)

25-Apr  --      Gujarat          1000.000   107  4665.000 -            -        -     -       -

25-Apr  7.59-27 Jammu & Kashmir   600.000    34  3030.000    6   588.000  89.8361  7.59  7.5883
                                                                          (2 bids)

25-Apr  7.59-27 Punjab            300.000    29  1027.000    6   291.000  82.3344  7.59  7.5879
                                                                          (3 bids)

25-Apr  7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000   112  6585.000   16  1840.250   3.3871  7.61  7.5990
                                                                          (5 bids)

25-Apr  7.59-27 Uttarakhand       200.000    41  1570.000    9   192.000  62.5532  7.59  7.5845
                                                                          (3 bids)

18-Apr  7.62-27 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000    13  1365.000    1   247.500  99.0000  7.62  7.6200
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.63-27 Gujarat          1000.000   116  6106.000    3  1236.000  96.5625  7.63  7.6300
                                                                         (3 bids)

11-Apr  7.64-27 Kerala           2000.000   101  6307.000    4  1844.750  82.8860  7.64  7.6395
                                                                         (3 bids)

11-Apr  7.63-27 Punjab            800.000    34  1983.000    1   780.000  97.5000  7.63  7.6300
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.63-27 Tamil Nadu       1000.000    93  5415.000    1   928.000  92.8000  7.63  7.6300
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.70-37 Telangana        4000.000    54  6830.000    1  3980.000  99.5000  7.70  7.7000
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.67-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000   106  6085.900    7  1861.500  75.8333  7.67  7.6430
                                                                         (4 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees

Internet links:
Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

