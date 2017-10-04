India state government securities issued in 2017/18

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 03-Oct 7.46-27 Punjab 1000.000 61 4375.000 16 999.500 76.8269 7.46 7.4500 (8 bids) 26-Sep 7.47-27 Chhattisgarh 2000.000 89 6835.000 43 1883.200 10.6892 7.47 7.4504 (14 bids) 26-Sep 7.41-27 Haryana 1200.000 63 5435.000 7 1155.000 60.5432 7.41 7.3984 (2 bids) 26-Sep 7.49-32 Himachal Pradesh 700.000 35 3215.000 2 695.000 92.1429 7.49 7.4893 (1 bids) 26-Sep 7.42-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000 29 1965.000 1 297.000 99.0000 7.42 7.4200 (1 bids) 26-Sep 7.49-32 Jharkhand 1000.000 37 4320.000 1 995.200 99.5200 7.49 7.4900 (1 bids) 26-Sep 7.38-27 Karnataka 1500.000 131 10380.000 6 1389.400 78.7080 7.38 7.3764 (5 bids) 26-Sep 7.46-27 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 116 9290.000 43 1888.200 23.6612 7.46 7.4402 (13 bids) 26-Sep 7.18-29 Maharashtra 1000.000 91 4000.000 - - - - - (Reissue) - 26-Sep -- Maharashtra 1000.000 40 2541.000 - - - - - - 26-Sep 7.20-27 Maharashtra 1000.000 60 2675.000 25 966.000 35.5000 7.4371 7.4150 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price:98.35, Implicit Yield: 7.4371%) 26-Sep 7.02-22 Maharashtra 300.000 24 2675.000 3 498.000 56.5714 7.02 7.0080 (2 bid) 26-Sep 7.42-27 Punjab 400.000 31 1575.000 5 389.200 30.4463 7.42 7.4147 (3 bid) 26-Sep 7.45-27 Rajashthan 2500.000 101 7650.000 32 2304.200 87.1375 7.45 7.4406 (10 bid) 26-Sep 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 46 2030.000 - - - - - (Reissue) - 26-Sep 7.49-32 Telangana 1100.000 69 5580.000 3 1077.950 91.5609 7.49 7.4898 (2 bids) 26-Sep 7.47-27 Uttar Pradesh 2000.000 104 8105.000 55 2413.600 4.4226.00 7.47 7.4497 (10 bids) 26-Sep 7.40-27 Uttarakhand 500.000 36 2475.000 3 481.200 64.1600 7.40 7.4000 (3 bids) 26-Sep 7.53-37 West Bengal 3000.000 128 10955.000 13 1968.500 44.2165 7.53 7.5239 (5 bids) 12-Sep 7.51-37 Andhra Pradesh 3000.000 120 8175.000 30 2950.000 - 7.51 7.4714 - 12-Sep -- Gujarat 1000.000 129 5761.500 - - - - - - 12-Sep 7.32-27 Haryana 500.000 48 2511.000 4 469.350 80.4030 7.32 7.3157 (3 bids) 12-Sep 7.44-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000 20 1615.000 8 296.000 36.3934 7.44 7.4138 (2 bids) 12-Sep 7.43-32 Jharkhand 1000.000 53 5050.000 1 500.000 - 7.43 7.4300 - 12-Sep 7.35-27 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 129 9155.000 32 1861.350 49.6557 7.35 7.3412 (16 bids) 12-Sep 7.18-29 Maharashtra 1000.000 71 2852.000 42 987.000 78.2609 7.40 7.3585 (Reissue) (3 bids) (Price:98.27, Implicit Yield: 7.4004%) 12-Sep 7.33-27 Maharashtra 500.000 91 3435.000 20 778.350 82.8231 7.33 7.3252 (9 bids) 12-Sep 7.43-27 Meghalaya 125.000 17 700.000 8 121.750 93.5000 7.43 7.3910 (1 bid) 12-Sep 7.41-27 Mizoram 100.000 16 655.000 5 99.000 76.0000 7.41 7.3832 (1 bid) 12-Sep 7.43-27 Nagaland 200.000 16 1130.000 7 197.000 84.0000 7.43 7.4026 (1 bid) 12-Sep 7.48-32 Odisha 1000.000 67 4910.000 16 975.350 55.1750 7.48 7.4478 (4 bids) 12-Sep 7.39-27 Puducherry 100.000 17 690.000 6 97.000 71.3044 7.39 7.3854 (3 bids) 12-Sep 7.42-27 Punjab 1500.000 82 4875.000 42 1400.850 5.8750 7.42 7.3959 (8 bids) 12-Sep 7.40-29 Rajasthan 2000.000 77 5135.000 19 1925.350 28.1998 7.40 7.3875 (6 bids) 12-Sep 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 116 7520.000 57 1976.250 29.3750 7.34 7.3182 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price:98.85, Implicit Yield: 7.3440%) 12-Sep 7.52-37 Telangana 1000.000 54 3545.000 15 986.300 69.8056 7.52 7.4657 (6 bids) 12-Sep 7.37-27 Uttar Pradesh 2000.000 117 7785.000 41 2322.900 47.5480 7.37 7.3600 (13 bids) 12-Sep 7.35-27 Uttarakhand 400.000 33 2250.000 4 379.350 42.7024 7.35 7.3447 (3 bids) 12-Sep 7.49-32 West Bengal 3000.000 178 12365.500 48 2928.350 33.9847 7.49 7.4672 (11 bids) 22-Aug 7.31-27 Meghalaya 120.000 16 810.000 6 119.000 25.3333 7.31 7.2978 (2 bids) 22-Aug 7.30-29 Orissa 500.000 15 1495.000 3 498.750 90.2381 7.30 7.2990 (2 bids) 22-Aug 7.32-27 Punjab 700.000 62 3235.000 24 685.750 45.1170 7.32 7.3096 (8 bids) 22-Aug 7.33-27 Sikkim 200.000 20 1195.000 8 198.000 2.0000 7.33 7.3103 (2 bids) 22-Aug 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 101 4305.000 35 1430.500 57.8571 7.259 7.2408 (Reissue) (3 bids) (Price:99.44, Implicit Yield: 7.2590%) 22-Aug 7.32-32 Telangana 1000.000 7 1675.000 1 973.570 97.3570 7.32 7.3200 (1 bid) 22-Aug 7.27-27 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 80 4175.000 19 944.750 72.8824 7.27 7.2578 (8 bids) 22-Aug 7.29-27 Uttarakhand 300.000 31 2355.000 9 295.750 13.1029 7.29 7.2765 (5 bids) 22-Aug 7.33-26 Puducherry 100.000 8 430.000 5 98.000 22.0000 7.33 7.3234 (2 bids) 22-Aug 7.40-32 Andhra Pradesh 2500.000 21 2940.000 16 2469.050 64.5250 7.40 7.3464 (1 bids) 22-Aug 7.30-27 Assam 418.420 37 2138.420 13 386.420 86.8314 7.30 7.2918 (6 bids) 22-Aug 7.32-27 Goa 150.000 14 855.000 5 148.000 63.3333 7.32 7.3085 (2 bids) 22-Aug 7.25-27 Gujarat 1000.000 119 5435.000 35 1174.750 65.7727 7.25 7.2389 (13 bids) 22-Aug 7.29-27 Haryana 1500.000 97 5070.000 46 1368.750 56.9941 7.29 7.2710 (13 bids) 22-Aug 7.30-27 Himachal Pradesh 800.000 52 3070.000 29 795.000 15.2709 7.30 7.2836 (7 bids) 22-Aug 7.48-32 Kerala 4500.000 44 4670.000 42 4461.750 85.4375 7.48 7.3854 (1 bid) 22-Aug 7.28-27 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 64 3290.000 29 941.750 19.9039 7.28 7.2571 (10 bids) 22-Aug 6.94-22 Maharashtra 500.000 61 4975.000 13 692.500 17.9825 6.94 6.9330 (6 bids) 22-Aug -- West Bengal 1000.000 66 3385.000 - - - - - - 22-Aug -- Maharashtra 1000.000 15 1675.000 - - - - - - 22-Aug -- Maharashtra 500.000 68 1830.000 - - - - - - 08-Aug 7.22-29 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 21 3505.000 4 1992.420 96.6378 7.22 7.2196 (2 bids) 08-Aug 7.26-27 Assam 500.000 37 2925.000 7 525.000 - 7.26 7.2543 - 08-Aug 7.20-27 Goa 150.000 10 625.000 3 148.420 96.8400 7.20 7.1899 (1 bid) 08-Aug 7.21-27 Gujarat 1000.000 100 3730.000 50 1290.420 18.1764 7.21 7.1904 (13 bids) 08-Aug 7.27-27 Jammu and Kashmir 600.000 30 2475.000 6 599.000 40.8889 7.27 7.2614 (3 bids) 08-Aug 7.24-37 Kerala 4000.000 26 5580.000 1 4000.000 - 7.24 7.2400 - 08-Aug 7.22-27 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 84 6105.000 28 1949.590 62.0117 7.22 7.2133 (9 bids) 08-Aug 7.20-27 Maharashtra 1000.000 91 3963.000 27 990.150 82.5367 7.20 7.1948 (12 bids) 08-Aug 6.93-22 Maharashtra 1000.000 95 7750.000 9 990.000 64.1975 6.93 6.9225 (4 bids) 08-Aug 7.30-27 Punjab 1200.000 52 4035.000 28 1175.920 49.0252 7.30 7.2753 (7 bids) 08-Aug 7.23-32 Rajasthan 500.000 8 1150.000 1 500.000 - 7.23 7.2300 - 08-Aug 7.21-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 102 6550.000 31 1444.170 30.7912 7.21 7.2014 (12 bids) 08-Aug 7.23-37 Telangana 1000.000 11 1985.000 1 990.000 99.0000 7.23 7.2300 (1 bid) 08-Aug 7.27-27 Tripura 417.000 19 1489.000 7 415.000 35.2113 7.27 7.2578 (2 bids) 08-Aug 7.23-27 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 62 4675.000 21 977.420 6.9226 7.23 7.2166 (6 bids) 08-Aug 7.25-27 West Bengal 2000.000 63 5845.000 34 1950.170 3.6247 7.25 7.2315 (6 bids) 25-Jul 7.24-37 Telangana 1000.000 12 1960.000 1 1000.000 - 7.24 7.2400 - 25-Jul 7.19-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 83 7180.000 20 1901.000 96.2776 7.19 7.1859 (8 bids) 25-Jul 7.20-27 West Bengal 1000.000 61 4505.000 22 957.500 2.0930 7.20 7.1849 (10 bids) 25-Jul 7.22-29 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 12 2345.000 6 1969.230 90.4615 7.22 7.2159 (1 bid) 25-Jul 7.30-27 Assam 500.000 16 1135.000 11 497.500 22.5000 7.30 7.2559 (2 bids) 25-Jul 7.17-27 Gujarat 1000.000 110 6145.000 32 1242.500 57.6142 7.17 7.1614 (12 bids) 25-Jul 7.19-27 Kerala 1000.000 72 2945.000 33 947.700 2.0820 7.19 7.1713 (10 bids) 25-Jul 7.18-32 Maharashtra 3000.000 13 3325.000 8 2986.500 95.3833 7.22 7.2176 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price:99.64, Implicit Yield: 7.2189%) 25-Jul 7.18-29 Maharashtra 2000.000 41 1850.000 30 1390.000 - 7.22 7.1874 (Reissue) - (Price:99.68, Implicit Yield: 7.2194%) 25-Jul 7.26-27 Meghalaya 125.000 6 500.000 1 125.000 - 7.26 7.2600 - 25-Jul 6.94-21 Orissa 1000.000 84 10810.000 12 990.000 23.1707 6.94 6.9268 (6 bids) 25-Jul 7.24-27 Punjab 200.000 13 637.000 4 195.500 47.7500 7.24 7.2144 (1 bids) 25-Jul 7.22-32 Rajasthan 500.000 8 660.000 1 500.000 - 7.22 7.2200 - 25-Jul 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 100 4820.000 31 912.800 4.2800 7.18 7.1650 (12 bids) 11-Jul 7.27-27 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 115 6025.000 36 1919.100 94.6628 7.27 7.2562 (15 bids) 11-Jul 7.22-32 Telangana 2000.000 17 2840.000 1 1996.000 99.8000 7.22 7.2200 (1 bid) 11-Jul 7.29-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 103 6715.000 47 1945.000 3.9474 7.29 7.2708 (11 bids) 11-Jul 7.22-27 Uttarakhand 300.000 31 1935.000 1 300.000 - 7.22 7.2200 - 11-Jul 7.28-27 West Bengal 1000.000 56 3450.000 18 981.000 99.1304 7.28 7.2679 (7 bids) 11-Jul 7.22-28 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 29 2155.000 1 980.000 98.0000 7.22 7.2200 (1 bid) 11-Jul 7.22-27 Arunachal Pradesh 150.000 11 750.000 1 150.000 - 7.22 7.2200 - 11-Jul 7.22-27 Goa 150.000 19 1000.000 1 150.000 - 7.22 7.2200 - 11-Jul 7.25-27 Gujarat 1000.000 106 5160.000 23 1262.250 92.3876 7.25 7.2429 (14 bids) 11-Jul 7.27-27 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 31 1480.000 11 495.000 18.4615 7.27 7.2471 (6 bids) 11-Jul 7.34-27 Jammu & Kashmir 600.000 25 1210.000 14 600.000 87.5000 7.34 7.3058 (4 bid) 11-Jul 7.25-27 Kerala 500.000 51 2330.000 10 498.000 95.8025 7.25 7.2438 (7 bids) 11-Jul 7.22-27 Mizoram 100.000 9 475.000 1 100.000 - 7.22 7.2200 - 11-Jul 7.34-27 Punjab 600.000 20 850.000 16 590.000 80.0000 7.34 7.2875 (1 bid) 11-Jul 7.18-29 Maharashtra 2000.000 59 3475.000 3 1970.000 96.0494 7.22 7.2197 (Reissue) (2 bids) (Price:99.68, Implicit Yield: 7.2198%) 11-Jul 7.18-32 Maharashtra 3000.000 28 3820.000 3 3000.000 98.3333 7.23 7.2280 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price:99.56, Implicit Yield: 7.2281%) 27-Jun 7.24-27 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 73 3410.000 29 1191.950 10.8677 7.24 7.2179 (9 bids) 27-Jun 7.29-27 Assam 530.000 19 1155.000 10 529.800 23.2000 7.29 7.2306 (3 bids) 27-Jun 7.26-27 Haryana 1500.000 76 3050.000 47 1467.700 18.6727 7.26 7.2281 (10 bids) 27-Jun 7.20-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000 14 1175.000 1 300.000 - 7.20 7.2000 - 27-Jun 7.27-27 Jharkhand 1000.000 29 1940.000 15 968.800 81.5200 7.27 7.2339 (4 bids) 27-Jun 7.22-27 Kerala 500.000 46 2320.000 5 485.700 16.0625 7.22 7.2044 (2 bids) 27-Jun 7.18-29 Maharashtra 3000.000 26 4710.000 1 2999.800 99.9933 7.18 7.1800 (1 bid) 27-Jun 7.18-32 Maharashtra 2000.000 43 2891.000 1 1954.700 97.7350 7.18 7.1800 (1 bid) 27-Jun 7.10-22 Odisha 1000.000 48 5740.000 6 977.000 85.3153 7.10 7.0994 (3 bids) 27-Jun 7.20-27 Punjab 200.000 10 725.000 1 197.800 98.9000 7.20 7.2000 (1 bid) 27-Jun 7.22-27 Rajasthan 1000.000 76 3370.000 16 960.700 94.2143 7.22 7.2105 (7 bids) 27-Jun 7.24-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 99 4515.000 34 1826.250 56.9912 7.24 7.2201 (14 bids) 27-Jun 7.28-27 West Bengal 2000.000 52 3450.000 33 1954.700 50.9778 7.28 7.2412 (4 bids) 13-Jun 7.16-29 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 33 2995.000 1 1143.000 95.2500 7.16 7.1600 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.15-27 Assam 300.000 24 1245.000 1 284.500 94.8333 7.15 7.1500 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.20-27 Gujarat 1000.000 138 7273.000 29 1170.000 94.7312 7.20 7.1884 (15 bids) 13-Jun 7.20-27 Kerala 500.000 54 3115.000 11 474.000 56.1539 7.20 7.1775 (6 bids) 13-Jun 7.15-27 Manipur 300.000 17 1515.000 1 295.000 98.3333 7.15 7.1500 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.25-27 Punjab 1000.000 30 1755.000 16 977.300 94.3556 7.25 7.2094 (3 bids) 13-Jun 7.23-27 Rajasthan 2000.000 110 5985.000 47 1853.000 30.1245 7.23 7.2081 (14 bids) 13-Jun 7.23-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 101 4935.000 51 1761.850 2.1634 7.23 7.2005 (15 bids) 13-Jun 7.16-37 Telangana 1800.000 22 2985.000 1 1785.000 99.1667 7.16 7.1600 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.21-27 Uttarakhand 500.000 46 2055.000 8 485.000 33.8983 7.21 7.1711 (4 bids) 23-May 7.51-27 Rajasthan 1000.000 67 3140.000 23 972.000 9.4872 7.51 7.4962 (6 bids) 23-May 7.51-27 Sikkim 200.000 13 1075.000 1 195.750 97.8750 7.51 7.5100 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Tamilnadu 1500.000 82 4030.000 36 1774.500 46.7568 7.52 7.5051 (11 bids) 23-May 7.50-27 Tripura 400.000 16 1750.000 1 395.000 98.7500 7.50 7.5000 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 74 3920.000 25 931.000 80.3960 7.52 7.5120 (10 bids) 23-May 7.51-30 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 11 1725.000 1 1176.000 98.0000 7.51 7.5100 (1 bid) 23-May 7.55-27 Assam 700.000 30 1195.000 17 672.000 69.3333 7.55 7.5112 (2 bids) 23-May 7.49-27 Goa 150.000 8 650.000 1 147.500 98.3333 7.49 7.4900 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Gujarat 1000.000 82 3915.000 43 1254.000 7.6647 7.52 7.4976 (13 bids) 23-May 7.53-27 Haryana 1500.000 84 3210.000 39 1452.000 99.1667 7.53 7.5065 (9 bids) 23-May 7.54-27 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 21 715.000 10 481.500 25.2381 7.54 7.5085 (3 bids) 23-May 7.50-27 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 13 1025.000 1 297.000 99.0000 7.50 7.5000 (1 bid) 23-May 7.51-27 Maharashtra 2000.000 127 5985.000 45 1872.500 97.1545 7.51 7.5002 (14 bids) 23-May 7.27-36 Odisha 500.000 20 1850.000 5 500.000 91.000 7.5301 7.5287 (1 bid) (Reissue) (Price:97.40, Implicit Yield: 7.5301%) 23-May 7.53-37 Odisha 500.000 9 925.000 1 500.000 - 7.53 7.5300 - 23-May 7.49-27 Punjab 200.000 15 720.000 3 196.000 93.1707 7.49 7.4897 (2 bids) 09-May -- Gujarat 1000.000 97 3962.000 - - - - - 09-May 7.55-27 Kerala 1000.000 53 3000.000 1 921.500 92.1500 7.55 7.5500 (1 bid) 09-May 7.42-22 Maharashtra 2000.000 109 11325.000 16 1954.380 38.3299 7.42 7.4057 (6 bids) 09-May 7.55-27 Punjab 600.000 22 1435.000 1 577.500 96.2500 7.55 7.5500 (1 bid) 09-May 7.55-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 93 4290.000 3 1407.450 90.6525 7.55 7.5498 (2 bids) 09-May 7.58-37 Telangana 1200.000 14 2615.000 1 1181.500 98.4583 7.58 7.5800 (1 bid) 09-May 7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 85 5560.000 14 1866.900 70.8889 7.61 7.5561 (3 bids) 25-Apr 7.60-27 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 93 6095.000 13 1889.450 83.7057 7.60 7.5978 (5 bids) 25-Apr -- Gujarat 1000.000 107 4665.000 - - - - - 25-Apr 7.59-27 Jammu & Kashmir 600.000 34 3030.000 6 588.000 89.8361 7.59 7.5883 (2 bids) 25-Apr 7.59-27 Punjab 300.000 29 1027.000 6 291.000 82.3344 7.59 7.5879 (3 bids) 25-Apr 7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 112 6585.000 16 1840.250 3.3871 7.61 7.5990 (5 bids) 25-Apr 7.59-27 Uttarakhand 200.000 41 1570.000 9 192.000 62.5532 7.59 7.5845 (3 bids) 18-Apr 7.62-27 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000 13 1365.000 1 247.500 99.0000 7.62 7.6200 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Gujarat 1000.000 116 6106.000 3 1236.000 96.5625 7.63 7.6300 (3 bids) 11-Apr 7.64-27 Kerala 2000.000 101 6307.000 4 1844.750 82.8860 7.64 7.6395 (3 bids) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Punjab 800.000 34 1983.000 1 780.000 97.5000 7.63 7.6300 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 93 5415.000 1 928.000 92.8000 7.63 7.6300 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.70-37 Telangana 4000.000 54 6830.000 1 3980.000 99.5000 7.70 7.7000 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.67-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 106 6085.900 7 1861.500 75.8333 7.67 7.6430 (4 bids) Note:* - 