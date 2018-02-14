FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Asia
February 14, 2018 / 3:42 AM / 2 days ago

India state government securities issued in 2017/18

Reuters Staff

66 Min Read

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities
Issued for the year 2017/18.

Auction Security State          Notified    Competitive   Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg
Date                             Amt*       Bids Recd     Bids Accepted    Partial Yld    Yld
                                            No.    Amt*     No.   Amt*   Allotment (%)    (%)
------  -------- -------        --------    -------------   -----------  --------- ----   -----
12-Feb  7.56-21 Andhra Pradesh   1500.000    82  6085.000   15  1500.000  72.2222  7.56  7.5403
                                                                         (3 bids)

12-Feb  8.05-28 Assam             500.000    51  1565.000    1   500.000        -  8.05  8.0500
                                                                                -

12-Feb  8.05-28 Bihar            1500.000    66  2910.000    2  1464.500  97.3090  8.05  8.0500
                                                                         (2 bids)

12-Feb  8.13-28 Goa               150.000    25   570.000    6   150.000  14.2857  8.13  8.0800
                                                                         (2 bids)

12-Feb  8.05-28 Gujarat          1000.000    87  3430.000    3   966.500  95.1741  8.05  8.0499
                                                                         (2 bids)

12-Feb  --      Himachal Pradesh  500.000    35  1320.000 -            -        -     -       -

12-Feb  8.08-33 Jharkhand         500.000    22  1660.000    5   500.000  51.9481  8.08  8.0760
                                                                         (4 bids)

12-Feb  8.05-28 Madhya Pradesh   2000.000   126  4862.000    1  1906.000  95.3000  8.05  8.0500
                                                                          (1 bid)

12-Feb  7.18-29 Maharashtra      2000.000    56  5036.000    2  1970.000  98.4000 8.0705 8.0705
               (Reissue)                                                  (1 bid)
(Price: 93.44, Implicit Yield: 8.0705%)

12-Feb  8.05-28 Tamil Nadu       2000.000   157  5439.000    2  1939.000  96.4677  8.05  8.0500
                                                                         (2 bids)

12-Feb  8.05-28 Uttarakhand       500.000    36  1350.000    1   497.000  99.4000  8.05  8.0500
                                                                          (1 bid)

06-Feb  --      Andhra Pradesh   1500.000   103  3054.000 -            -        -     -       -
                                                                                -

06-Feb  8.20-28 Assam             500.000    39  1145.000    6   500.000  87.7359  8.20  8.1989
                                                                         (4 bids)

06-Feb  8.19-28 Gujarat          1000.000   102  3780.000   26   962.600  70.7826  8.19  8.1845
                                                                         (6 bids)

06-Feb  8.20-28 Haryana           800.000    89  2280.250    9   784.400  89.6868  8.20  8.1981
                                                                         (5 bids)

06-Feb  --      Jharkhand         500.000     3   560.000 -            -        -     -       -
                                                                                -

06-Feb  --      Karnataka        1000.000   117  4132.000 -            -        -     -       -
                                                                                -

06-Feb  8.20-28 Kerala           1500.000   124  3774.000   22  1465.150  87.5892  8.20  8.1985
                                                                         (9 bids)

06-Feb  7.18-29 Maharashtra      2000.000    87  4249.000    2  1948.000  96.4000 8.1811 8.1811
             (Reissue)                                                    (1 bid)
(Price: 92.66, Implicit Yield: 8.1811%)

06-Feb  8.20-28 Punjab            700.000    50  1355.000    5   691.000  91.2329  8.20  8.1996
                                                                         (3 bids)

06-Feb  7.65-27 Tamil Nadu        800.000    90  2546.000    3   781.400  94.5500 8.2015 8.2014
             (Reissue)                                                    (1 bid)
(Price: 96.31, Implicit Yield: 8.2015%)

06-Feb  8.16-28 Telangana        1200.000    47  2620.000   11  1183.000  59.6094  8.16  8.1518
                                                                         (4 bids)
06-Feb  8.20-28 Uttarakhand       300.000    45  1305.000    7   292.500  76.4286  8.20  8.1971
                                                                         (5 bids)

30-Jan  8.08-27 Assam             500.000    38   810.000   30   499.000   5.0000  8.08  8.0199
                                                                         (3 bids)
 
30-Jan  --      Andhra Pradesh   900.000     47  985.000    -      -        -      -       -
                                                                            - 
30-Jan  8.11-27 Chhattisgarh     1100.000    52  1301.000   48  1099.000  32.9412  8.11  8.0615
                                                                         (3 bids)

30-Jan  8.05-27 Gujarat          1000.000    82  2182.500   49   977.000  47.0270  8.05  8.0226
                                                                         (11 bids)

30-Jan  8.20-27 Haryana           800.000    37   790.000   37   790.000    -      8.20  8.0701
                                                                            -

30-Jan  8.10-27 Jammu & Kashmir   500.000    34  1190.000   26   500.000  20.0000  8.10  8.0231
                                                                         (2 bids)

30-Jan  8.03-27 Karnataka        2000.000   159  4862.800   55  1951.000  46.3918  8.03  8.0062
                                                                         (18 bids)

30-Jan  7.89-24 Maharashtra       500.000    48  2710.000    5   500.000    -      7.89  7.8700
                                                                            -
30-Jan  7.33-27 Maharashtra      1000.000    70  1695.000   45   997.300  96.1429 8.0701 8.0387
                 (Reissue)                                                (2 bids)
(Price: 95.10, Implicit Yield: 8.0701%)

30-Jan  8.02-27 Manipur            75.000    14   310.000    4    75.000    -      8.02  8.0040
                                                                            -

30-Jan  8.07-27 Rajasthan        1000.000    74  1705.000   55   973.000  13.5294  8.07  8.0254
                                                                         (8 bids)

30-Jan  7.65-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000   106  2230.490   81  1487.800  10.1824 8.0802 8.0423
                 (Reissue)                                               (6 bids)
(Price: 97.10, Implicit Yield: 8.0802%)

30-Jan  8.00-43 Telangana         600.000    32  1902.000    8   600.000  27.9720  8.00  7.9775
                                                                         (3 bids)

30-Jan  8.08-27 Uttarakhand       200.000    23   710.000   15   199.000  51.2000  8.08  8.0431
                                                                         (4 bids)

30-Jan  8.09-27 West Bengal      2000.000   103  2863.200   77  1973.000  79.4595  8.09  8.0381
                                                                         (9 bids)

23-Jan  --    Andhra Pradesh     900.000    82  2270.000    -      -        -      -       -
                                                                            -

23-Jan  7.86-28 Bihar            1500.000    63  3983.000    5  1467.500  95.2614  7.86  7.8599
                                                                         (3 bids)

23-Jan  7.88-28 Goa               150.000    26   840.000    2   149.000  82.6667  7.88  7.8750
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-Jan  7.88-28 Himachal Pradesh  500.000    38  2220.000    3   489.000  88.3810  7.88  7.8790
                                                                         (2 bids)

23-Jan  7.90-33 Jharkhand         500.000    17  1294.000    2   494.000  91.4815  7.90  7.9000
                                                                         (2 bids)

23-Jan  7.88-28 Madhya Pradesh   2000.000   164  8203.800   13  1954.500  79.8871  7.88  7.8786
                                                                         (7 bids)

23-Jan  7.20-27 Maharashtra      1000.000    90  3040.000   33   740.000        - 7.9194 7.8978
                (Reissue)                                                       -
(Price: 95.24, Implicit Yield: 7.9194%)

23-Jan  7.42-22 Maharashtra       250.000    37  2110.000    9   249.620  59.4692 7.6874 7.6824
                (Reissue)                                                 (2 bids)
(Price: 99.02, Implicit Yield: 7.6874%)

23-Jan  7.88-28 Nagaland          200.000    37  1440.000    2   196.000  93.3333  7.88  7.8800
                                                                         (2 bids)

23-Jan  7.88-28 Puducherry        100.000    27   875.000    2    98.000  73.0000  7.88  7.8723
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-Jan  7.88-28 Rajasthan        1000.000    93  4060.000    7   982.350  91.5721  7.88  7.8794
                                                                         (4 bids)

23-Jan  7.88-28 Sikkim            250.000    38  1800.000    2   246.000  94.6154  7.88  7.8800
                                                                         (2 bids)

23-Jan  7.65-27 Tamil Nadu @     2000.000   122  3030.000   73  1525.000        - 7.9396 7.9146
                (Reissue)                                                       -
(Price: 98.03, Implicit Yield: 7.9396%)

23-Jan  7.88-28 Tripura           320.000    38  2495.000    1   317.000  99.0625  7.88  7.8800
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-Jan  7.92-28 Uttar Pradesh    2400.000   165  7859.000   46  2925.350  83.0070  7.92  7.9050
                                                                         (11 bids)

16-Jan  --      Andhra Pradesh    900.000    59  2695.000    -         -        -     -       -
                                                                                -

16-Jan  7.89-28 Bihar            1500.000    76  3915.000    4  1449.500  95.6333  7.89  7.8897
                                                                          (1 bid)

16-Jan  7.90-28 Gujarat          1000.000    91  3612.500    7   975.500  91.5774  7.90  7.8992
                                                                         (3 bids)

16-Jan  8.00-28 Jammu & Kashmir   800.000    48  2145.500   18   794.500  44.5161  8.00  7.9773
                                                                         (4 bids)

16-Jan  8.00-28 Karnataka        1000.000   107  3147.000   54   957.500  52.7500  8.00  7.9630
                                                                         (11 bids)

16-Jan  --      Maharashtra      1000.000    45  1202.000   -         -        -     -       -
              (Reissue)                                               -

16-Jan  --      Maharashtra       500.000    21  1655.000   -          -        -     -       -
                                                                                -

16-Jan  8.02-28 Manipur           150.000    12   245.000    7   150.000        -  8.02  8.0040
                                                                                -

16-Jan  7.97-24 Orissa           1000.000    17   955.000   14   925.000        -  7.97  7.9546
                                                                                -

16-Jan  --      Tamil Nadu       1000.000    49  1068.000   -           -       -     -       -
              (Reissue)                                               -

09-Jan  7.77-28 Andhra Pradesh   3000.000   142 10900.500   16  2863.500  55.5734  7.77  7.7614
                                                                         (9 bids)

09-Jan  7.74-28 Bihar            1500.000    68  4642.500    1  1468.000  97.8667  7.74  7.7400
                                                                          (1 bid)

09-Jan  7.75-28 Gujarat          1000.000   103  4340.000   15  1245.750  74.2007  7.75  7.7476
                                                                         (8 bids)

09-Jan  7.75-28 Kerala           1000.000    69  4010.000    4   952.420  85.2425  7.75  7.7482
                                                                          (1 bid)

09-Jan  7.77-28 Punjab            500.000    30  1375.000    3   487.400  93.6078  7.77  7.7698
                                                                         (2 bids)

09-Jan  7.65-27 Tamil Nadu       2000.000   107  5492.000   34  1911.860  55.6350  7.77  7.7655
               (Reissue)                                                 (10 bidS)
(Price: 99.17, Implicit Yield: 7.77%)

09-Jan  7.77-28 West Bengal      2000.000    95  6102.500    5  1931.220  94.8186  7.77  7.7699
                                                                         (3 bids)

02-Jan  7.79-28 Chhattisgarh     1000.000   109  5385.000    2   991.000  98.1188  7.79  7.7900
                                                                         (2 bids)

02-Jan  7.79-28 Karnataka        2000.000   172  8418.000    4  1900.880  90.2868  7.79  7.7896
                                                                         (2 bids)

02-Jan  7.83-33 Kerala           1000.000    44  2900.000    1   989.500  98.9500  7.83  7.8300
                                                                          (1 bid)

02-Jan  7.79-28 Punjab            300.000    45  1520.000    2   288.000  92.9032  7.79  7.7900
                                                                         (2 bids)

02-Jan  7.65-27 Tamil Nadu       2000.000   119  6164.000    1  1968.000  98.4000 7.7908 7.7908
               (Reissue)                                                 (1 bid)
(Price: 99.03, Implicit Yield: 7.7908%)

02-Jan  7.83-38 Telangana        1600.000    48  3135.000    1  1600.000       -  7.83  7.8300
                                                                               -

26-Dec  --      Assam             500.000    32  1200.000   -         -        -     -       -
                                                                               -

26-Dec  7.80-27 Gujarat          1000.000   100  4540.000   37   950.000  82.3077  7.80  7.7933
                                                                         (12 bids)

26-Dec  7.86-27 Haryana          1500.000    71  2440.000   54  1481.000   5.9155  7.86  7.8210
                                                                         (7 bids)

26-Dec  7.79-32 Jharkhand         490.000    26  1350.000    1   490.000        -  7.79  7.7900
                                                                                -

26-Dec  7.82-27 Karnataka        1598.000   102  4455.000   53  1559.300  57.0520  7.82  7.8049
                                                                         (13 bids)

26-Dec  7.18-29 Maharashtra       612.250    29  1210.000    5   500.000        - 7.7859 7.7703
              (Reissue)                                                     -
(Price: 95.45, Implicit Yield: 7.7859%)
26-Dec  7.40-23 Maharashtra       250.000     8   245.000    8   245.000        - 7.6962 7.6302
              (Reissue)                                                     -
(Price: 98.60, Implicit Yield: 7.6962%)
26-Dec  7.82-27 Punjab            600.000    41  1110.000   17   588.000  42.1622  7.82  7.7989
                                                                         (5 bids)

26-Dec  7.86-27 Rajasthan        2000.000    99  3075.000   76  1950.200  17.6216  7.86  7.8299
                                                                         (10 bids)

26-Dec  7.65-27 Tamil Nadu       1000.000    62  1795.000   43   988.550  10.4231 7.8396 7.8133
                 (Reissue)                                               (3 bids)
(Price: 98.70, Implicit Yield: 7.8396%)

26-Dec  7.79-32 Telangana         800.000    39  2250.000    1   800.000        -  7.79  7.7900
                                                                                -

26-Dec  7.85-27 Uttar Pradesh    2240.000   134  5582.000   82  2726.500  30.4167  7.85  7.8151
                                                                         (11 bids)


19-Dec  7.69-27 Gujarat          1000.000   126  7115.000   31  1263.750  70.9507  7.69  7.6817
                                                                         (15 bids)

19-Dec  7.69-27 Karnataka        2000.000   170 11675.000   37  1952.100  66.8265  7.69  7.6839
                                                                         (15 bids)

19-Dec  7.68-27 Maharashtra       750.000    94  5978.200   15   731.500   2.8250  7.68  7.6704
                 (Reissue)                                                (5 bids)
 (Price: 96.76, Implicit Yield: 7.68%)
19-Dec  7.45-23 Maharashtra       250.000    20  1620.000    7   247.500  11.0000 7.4520 7.4314
                 (Reissue)                                                (1 bid)
 (Price: 99.75, Implicit Yield: 7.4520%)
19-Dec  7.71-27 Mizoram            74.000    15   570.000    4    73.260  64.2273  7.71  7.7039
                                                                         (2 bids)

19-Dec  7.35-22 Puducherry        100.000     6   600.000    2    98.000  49.0000  7.35  7.3500
                                                                         (2 bids)

19-Dec  7.72-27 Punjab            300.000    29  1475.000   10   277.350  22.5952  7.72  7.7112
                                                                         (6 bids)

19-Dec  7.69-27 Tamil Nadu       1000.000   119  6890.000   35   956.150  26.9583  7.69  7.6815
                                                                         (15 bids)

19-Dec  7.72-27 West Bengal      3000.000   174 12282.500   57  2927.850  21.1955  7.72  7.7069
                                                                         (17 bids)

12-Dec  7.80-27 Goa               200.000    22   960.000   10   195.000  60.0000  7.80  7.7649
                                                                          (1 bid)

12-Dec  7.75-27 Gujarat          1000.000   136  7670.000   26   923.750  25.0000  7.75  7.7407
                                                                         (9 bids)

12-Dec  7.76-27 Karnataka        1500.000   174 10051.000   21  1371.860  41.1475  7.76  7.7483
                                                                         (6 bids)

12-Dec  7.40-23 Maharashtra       250.000    35  2216.000    1   245.400  98.1600  7.40  7.4000
                                                                          (1 bid)

12-Dec  7.75-27 Maharashtra       750.000    99  4731.000   18   724.500  80.4762 7.7507 7.7375
                (Reissue)                                                (2 bids)
(Price: 96.29, Implicit Yield: 7.7507%) 
12-Dec  7.78-27 Nagaland          300.000    22  1205.000    8   297.000  84.6667  7.78  7.7696
                                                                         (2 bids)

12-Dec  7.80-29 Orissa            500.000    45  2677.500    8   488.000  45.8683  7.80  7.7978
                                                                         (6 bids)

12-Dec  7.78-27 Punjab            400.000    44  2065.000   10   369.500  64.7500  7.78  7.7705
                                                                         (4 bids)

12-Dec  7.76-27 Uttar Pradesh    1000.000   143  6740.000   23   913.000  72.3077  7.76  7.7521
                                                                         (8 bids)

12-Dec  7.77-27 Uttarakhand       200.000    38  1925.000    9   194.000  49.3750  7.77  7.7602
                                                                         (5 bids)

12-Dec  7.82-32 West Bengal      3000.000   108  6981.000   18  2989.000  81.9608  7.82  7.8011
                                                                         (8 bids)
05-Dec  7.68-27 Himachal Pradesh  500.000    42  2521.000   17   487.500  32.8846  7.68  7.6717
                                                                         (7 bids)

05-Dec  7.68-32 Jharkhand         500.000    36  1950.000    2   489.000  93.1429  7.68  7.6800
                                                                         (2 bids)

05-Dec  7.65-27 Karnataka        1500.000   159  9055.000   32  1428.750  14.1008  7.65  7.6390
                                                                         (19 bids)

05-Dec  7.63-27 Maharashtra       750.000    97  4311.000    8   733.500  67.6642  7.63  7.6250
                 (Reissue)                                               (4 bids)
(Price: 97.08, Implicit Yield: 7.63%) 

05-Dec  7.32-27 Maharashtra       250.000    19  1435.000    9   248.000  44.0000 7.3186  7.2450
                 (Reissue)                                               (1 bid)
(Price: 100.37, Implicit Yield: 7.3186%) 

05-Dec  7.69-27 Meghalaya         245.000    23  1190.000    4   245.000  90.9091  7.69  7.6820
                                                                         (2 bids)

05-Dec  7.65-27 Rajasthan        1000.000    87  5010.000   10   952.000  60.6780  7.65  7.6420
                                                                         (6 bids)

05-Dec  7.65-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000   118  6820.000   16  1438.900  37.7677  7.65  7.6371
                                                                         (7 bids)

05-Dec  7.68-37 Telangana        1200.000    55  2720.000    1  1180.000  98.3333  7.68  7.6800
                                                                          (1 bid)

05-Dec  7.68-27 West Bengal      2000.000   138  7720.000   38  1951.550   2.9798  7.68  7.6685
                                                                         (19 bid)

28-Nov  7.66-27 Andhra Pradesh    800.000    62  2510.500   25   773.000  66.5790  7.66  7.6506
                                                                         (9 bids)

28-Nov  7.68-27 Chhattisgarh     1000.000    52  2630.000   28   966.500  35.1587  7.68  7.6640
                                                                         (9 bids)

28-Nov  7.68-27 Haryana          1000.000    61  2065.500   37   965.250   0.0685  7.68  7.6547
                                                                         (8 bids)

28-Nov  7.65-27 Karnataka        2000.000   160  5622.000   52  1927.950  84.0654  7.65  7.6426
                                                                         (23 bids)

28-Nov  6.81-20 Maharashtra       250.000     4   150.250    4   150.250        -  6.9566 6.9145
                (Reissue)                                                       -
(Price: 99.61, Implicit Yield: 6.9566%) 

28-Nov  7.20-27 Maharashtra       750.000   123  3687.000   31   737.920  79.2949  7.6293 7.6200
                (Reissue)                                                (10 bids)
(Price: 97.08, Implicit Yield: 7.6293%) 

28-Nov  7.65-27 Odisha            500.000    24  2295.000    5   482.75   73.2400  7.65  7.6495
                                                                         (4 bids)

28-Nov  7.67-27 Punjab            800.000    66  3150.000   21   761.750  89.3750  7.67  7.6623
                                                                         (7 bids)

28-Nov  7.65-27 Rajasthan         500.000    47  2070.000   14   475.050  82.4737  7.65  7.6439
                                                                         (8 bids)

28-Nov  7.67-27 Uttar Pradesh    2000.000   134  5390.700   42  1917.750  10.2033  7.67  7.6256
                                                                         (17 bid)

28-Nov  7.67-27 Uttarakhand       300.000    24  1085.000    8   297.750  98.8750  7.67  7.6641
                                                                         (5 bids)

28-Nov  7.62-32 West Bengal      1500.000    80  4852.000    1  1447.250  96.4833  7.62  7.6200
                                                                          (1 bid)     

21-Nov  7.53-27 Himachal Pradesh  300.000    40  2635.000    1   296.750  98.9167  7.53  7.5300
                                                                          (1 bid)

21-Nov  7.54-27 Karnataka        1500.000   162  8311.000   21  1421.450  22.6320  7.54  7.5300
                                                                         (13 bids)

21-Nov  7.20-27 Maharashtra       750.000    98  4181.400    1   718.850  95.8467  7.5209 7.5209
               (Reissue)                                                  (1 bid)
(Price: 97.80, Implicit Yield: 7.5209%) 

21-Nov  6.81-20 Maharashtra       250.000     4   310.000    2   250.000  96.0000  6.8455 6.8437
                (Reissue)                                                 (1 bid)
(Price: 99.90, Implicit Yield: 6.8455%) 

21-Nov  7.53-27 Meghalaya         125.000    19  1171.500    1   123.500  98.8000  7.53  7.5300
                                                                          (1 bid)

21-Nov  7.53-27 Puducherry        100.000    19  1045.000    1    97.750  97.7500  7.53  7.5300
                                                                          (1 bid)

21-Nov  7.53-27 Sikkim             75.000    16   695.000    1    74.000  98.6667  7.53  7.5300
                                                                          (1 bid)

21-Nov  7.53-27 West Bengal      2000.000   137 10472.300    2  1912.450  90.6225  7.53  7.5284
                                                                          (1 bid)

14-Nov  7.73-27 Assam             500.000    66  3250.000   21   545.000        -  7.73  7.7196
                                                                                -

14-Nov  7.70-27 Haryana          1000.000   111  5950.000   18   935.750  64.3527  7.70  7.6951
                                                                         (8 bids)

14-Nov  7.75-27 Jammu & Kashmir   500.000    46  2577.000   21   490.250  67.5714  7.75  7.7328
                                                                         (3 bids)

14-Nov  7.70-27 Karnataka        1000.000   149  6345.000   43   951.100   6.7609  7.70  7.6786
                                                                         (17 bids)

14-Nov  7.20-27 Maharashtra       750.000    97  4565.000   17   730.250  48.7607  7.6807 7.6728
                (Reissue)                                                (4 bids)
(Price: 96.73, Implicit Yield: 7.6807%) 

14-Nov  6.81-20 Maharashtra       250.000    17   860.250   10   250.000  41.2500  6.8997 6.8823
                (Reissue)                                                (3 bids)
(Price: 99.76, Implicit Yield: 6.8997%) 

14-Nov  7.35-23 Odisha            500.000    21  2565.000    6   492.750  85.5000  7.35  7.3033
                                                                          (1 bid)

14-Nov  7.75-27 Punjab            500.000    57  2290.000   24   488.250  61.2162  7.75  7.7355
                                                                         (6 bids)

14-Nov  7.18-27 Tamil Nadu       1000.000    87  4348.500   31   973.750  73.6667  7.7040 7.6875
                (Reissue)                                                (2 bids)
(Price: 96.45, Implicit Yield: 7.7040%)

14-Nov  7.70-27 Uttar Pradesh    1500.000   139  8433.000   12  1440.150  78.1246  7.70  7.6989
                                                                         (9 bids)

07-Nov  7.67-27 Assam             500.000    55  3882.500   16   557.750  38.5764  7.67  7.6623
                                                                         (6 bids)

07-Nov  7.66-27 Goa               200.000    32  1705.000    4   199.000  59.0476  7.66  7.6550
                                                                         (2 bids)

07-Nov  7.64-27 Gujarat          1000.000   166  8025.000   32   900.000  15.2284  7.64  7.5206
                                                                         (16 bids)

07-Nov  7.64-27 Karnataka        1000.000   160  7880.000   25   900.000  22.9050  7.64  7.5764
                                                                         (11 bids)

07-Nov  7.20-27 Maharashtra       750.000   129  5970.000   18   711.250  25.0000 7.6304 7.6226
                (Reissue)                                                (3 bids)
(Price: 97.06, Implicit Yield: 7.6304%)                                  

07-Nov  6.81-20 Maharashtra       250.000    18  1305.000    5   249.500  45.0000  6.81  6.8092
                                                                         (3 bids)

07-Nov  7.18-27 Tamil Nadu       1000.000   113  6628.000   21   943.910  88.4775 7.6382 7.6319
                (Reissue)                                                (5 bids)
(Price: 96.88, Implicit Yield: 7.6382%)                                  
07-Nov  7.70-37 Telangana        1000.000    76  4181.000    3   985.000  95.6098  7.70  7.6999
                                                                         (2 bids)

07-Nov  7.67-27 Uttarakhand       300.000    56  3225.000   14   294.750   2.3512  7.67  7.6569
                                                                         (7 bids)

07-Nov  7.73-32 West Bengal      1500.000    71  4114.000   25   956.000  52.1379  7.73  7.7107
                                                                         (9 bids)
31-Oct  7.62-27 Gujarat          1000.000   117  4415.000   48  1238.000  74.6552  7.62  7.6073
                                                                         (15 bids)

31-Oct  7.64-27 Haryana           750.000    56  2770.000   11   742.400  98.4242  7.64  7.6307
                                                                         (4 bids)

31-Oct  7.67-32 Jharkhand         500.000    58  3182.500    2   495.000  96.1165  7.67  7.6700
                                                                         (2 bids)

31-Oct  7.62-27 Karnataka        1500.000   125  5503.000   36  1414.500  81.4146  7.62  7.6136
                                                                         (16 bids)

31-Oct  7.65-27 Madhya Pradesh   2000.000   117  7500.000   53  1893.730  19.3399  7.65  7.6382
                                                                         (21 bids)

31-Oct  7.20-27 Maharashtra      1000.000   142  6357.500   21   973.500  51.6667 7.5984 7.5914
                (Reissue)                                                 (5 bids)
(Price: 97.27, Implicit Yield: 7.5984%) 

31-Oct  7.65-27 Punjab            500.000    69  4040.000   12   488.000  38.3333  7.65  7.6331
                                                                         (2 bids)

31-Oct  7.64-27 Rajasthan        2000.000   134  7265.000   38  1909.500  82.1219  7.64  7.6338
                                                                         (17 bids)

31-Oct  7.65-27 Uttarakhand       300.000    45  2450.000   12   299.490  34.2668  7.65  7.6438
                                                                         (7 bids)

31-Oct  7.66-27 West Bengal      1500.000   122  8450.000   37  1425.840  35.5731  7.66  7.6439
                                                                         (10 bids)

24-Oct  --      Andhra Pradesh    800.000    87  4195.000 -            -        -     -       -
                                                                                -

24-Oct  7.61-27 Assam             500.000    40  1780.000   19   569.250  71.4167  7.61  7.5947
                                                                         (4 bids)

24-Oct  7.57-27 Haryana           500.000    47  2860.000   10   462.250  46.9915  7.57  7.5625
                                                                         (5 bids)

24-Oct  7.55-27 Karnataka        1000.000   141  6930.000   31   900.000  23.0367  7.55  7.5370
                                                                         (14 bids)

24-Oct  6.81-20 Maharashtra       500.000    68  8785.000    4   800.000  57.1429  6.81  6.7400
                                                                         (2 bids)

24-Oct  7.20-27 Maharashtra      1000.000   140  6610.000   26   947.250  99.0351 7.5474 7.5355
                (Reissue)                                                (2 bids)
(Price:97.61, Implicit Yield: 7.5400%)  

24-Oct  7.63-28 Puducherry        100.000    13   412.660    8   100.000   9.5238  7.63  7.6080
                                                                         (2 bids)

24-Oct  7.62-27 Punjab            200.000    33  1098.000   16   194.500   7.4359  7.62  7.6095
                                                                         (7 bids)

24-Oct  7.18-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000   122  7200.000   24  1420.300  74.5727  7.55  7.5435
                (Reissue)                                           (7 bids)  
(Price:97.46, Implicit Yield: 7.5500%)                                

24-Oct  7.67-37 Telangana        1000.000    69  3752.500   20   971.700  43.3924  7.67  7.6624
                                                                         (5 bids)

24-Oct  7.59-27 Uttar Pradesh    2400.000   170 11320.000   50  2728.250  94.4562  7.59  7.5834
                                                                         (20 bids)
24-Oct  7.59-27 Uttarakhand       500.000    41  2655.000   18   466.050  19.3680  7.59  7.5780
                                                                         (6 bids)

24-Oct  7.67-37 West Bengal      2000.000    98  6384.800   31   979.500  15.3578  7.67  7.6592
                                                                         (14 bids)

10-Oct  7.54-27 Goa               200.000    14  1050.000    4   198.000  81.5000  7.54  7.5367
                                                                          (1 bid)

10-Oct  7.56-27 Jammu and Kashmir 400.000    29  2075.000    9   390.000  61.5385  7.56  7.5578
                                                                         (5 bids)

10-Oct  7.62-27 Jharkhand        1000.000    52  3110.000   26   968.550  40.5634  7.62  7.6099
                                                                         (1 bids)

10-Oct  7.51-27 Karnataka        1000.000   144  6905.000   17   913.250  79.6739  7.51  7.4994
                                                                         (8 bids)

10-Oct  7.56-27 Madhya Pradesh   2000.000   153  8255.000   42  1845.250  26.9583  7.56  7.5406
                                                                         (15 bids)

10-Oct  7.61-27 Punjab            600.000    49  1395.000   31   570.250   7.0000  7.61  7.5783
                                                                         (3 bids)

10-Oct  7.55-27 Rajasthan         500.000    55  2415.000   24   475.250   6.5686  7.55  7.5297
                                                                         (8 bids)

10-Oct  7.55-27 Sikkim            270.000    22  1100.000    5   268.000  79.3846  7.55  7.5491
                                                                         (3 bids)

10-Oct  7.18-27 Tamil Nadu       2000.000   130  6059.000   29  1914.950   7.9040  7.53  7.5105
                (Reissue)                                                (8 bids)
                                                         (Price:97.59, Implicit Yield: 7.5300%) 

10-Oct  7.56-27 Uttar Pradesh    2000.000   144  8645.000   59  2282.750  57.2563  7.56  7.5505
                                                                         (23 bid)

10-Oct  7.54-32 Uttarakhand       400.000    35  2055.000    5   481.050  75.8679  7.54  7.5342
                                                                         (2 bids)

03-Oct  7.46-27 Punjab           1000.000    61  4375.000   16   999.500  76.8269  7.46  7.4500
                                                                         (8 bids)

26-Sep  7.47-27 Chhattisgarh     2000.000    89  6835.000   43  1883.200  10.6892  7.47  7.4504
                                                                         (14 bids)

26-Sep  7.41-27 Haryana          1200.000    63  5435.000    7  1155.000  60.5432  7.41  7.3984
                                                                         (2 bids)

26-Sep  7.49-32 Himachal Pradesh  700.000    35  3215.000    2   695.000  92.1429  7.49  7.4893
                                                                         (1 bids)

26-Sep  7.42-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000    29  1965.000    1   297.000  99.0000  7.42  7.4200
                                                                         (1 bids)

26-Sep  7.49-32 Jharkhand        1000.000    37  4320.000    1   995.200  99.5200  7.49  7.4900
                                                                         (1 bids)

26-Sep  7.38-27 Karnataka        1500.000   131 10380.000    6  1389.400  78.7080  7.38  7.3764
                                                                         (5 bids)

26-Sep  7.46-27 Madhya Pradesh   2000.000   116  9290.000   43  1888.200  23.6612  7.46  7.4402
                                                                         (13 bids)

26-Sep  7.18-29 Maharashtra      1000.000    91  4000.000    -       -        -     -       -
                (Reissue)                                                     -

                                                          
26-Sep  --      Maharashtra      1000.000    40  2541.000    -       -         -     -       -
                                                                               -

26-Sep  7.20-27 Maharashtra      1000.000    60  2675.000   25   966.000  35.5000 7.4371 7.4150
                (Reissue)                                                 (1 bid)
                                                         (Price:98.35, Implicit Yield: 7.4371%) 
 

26-Sep  7.02-22 Maharashtra       300.000    24  2675.000    3   498.000  56.5714  7.02  7.0080
                                                                          (2 bid)

26-Sep  7.42-27 Punjab            400.000    31  1575.000    5   389.200  30.4463  7.42  7.4147
                                                                          (3 bid)

26-Sep  7.45-27 Rajashthan       2500.000   101  7650.000   32  2304.200  87.1375  7.45  7.4406
                                                                         (10 bid)

26-Sep  7.18-27 Tamil Nadu       1000.000    46  2030.000    -       -         -     -       -
                (Reissue)                                                      -

26-Sep  7.49-32 Telangana        1100.000    69  5580.000    3  1077.950  91.5609  7.49  7.4898
                                                                         (2 bids)

26-Sep  7.47-27 Uttar Pradesh    2000.000   104  8105.000   55  2413.600 4.4226.00 7.47  7.4497
                                                                         (10 bids)

26-Sep  7.40-27 Uttarakhand       500.000    36  2475.000    3   481.200  64.1600  7.40  7.4000
                                                                         (3 bids)

26-Sep  7.53-37 West Bengal      3000.000   128 10955.000   13  1968.500  44.2165  7.53  7.5239
                                                                         (5 bids)

12-Sep  7.51-37 Andhra Pradesh   3000.000   120  8175.000   30  2950.000        -  7.51  7.4714
                                                                                -

12-Sep  --      Gujarat          1000.000   129  5761.500    -         -        -     -       -
                                                                                -

12-Sep  7.32-27 Haryana           500.000    48  2511.000    4   469.350  80.4030  7.32  7.3157
                                                                         (3 bids)

12-Sep  7.44-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000    20  1615.000    8   296.000  36.3934  7.44  7.4138
                                                                         (2 bids)

12-Sep  7.43-32 Jharkhand        1000.000    53  5050.000    1   500.000        -  7.43  7.4300
                                                                                -

12-Sep  7.35-27 Madhya Pradesh   2000.000   129  9155.000   32  1861.350  49.6557  7.35  7.3412
                                                                         (16 bids)

12-Sep  7.18-29 Maharashtra      1000.000    71  2852.000   42   987.000  78.2609  7.40  7.3585
                (Reissue)                                                (3 bids)
                                                          (Price:98.27, Implicit Yield: 7.4004%)

12-Sep  7.33-27 Maharashtra       500.000    91  3435.000   20   778.350  82.8231  7.33  7.3252
                                                                         (9 bids)

12-Sep  7.43-27 Meghalaya         125.000    17   700.000    8   121.750  93.5000  7.43  7.3910
                                                                          (1 bid)

12-Sep  7.41-27 Mizoram           100.000    16   655.000    5    99.000  76.0000  7.41  7.3832
                                                                          (1 bid)

12-Sep  7.43-27 Nagaland          200.000    16  1130.000    7   197.000  84.0000  7.43  7.4026
                                                                          (1 bid)

12-Sep  7.48-32 Odisha           1000.000    67  4910.000   16   975.350  55.1750  7.48  7.4478
                                                                         (4 bids)

12-Sep  7.39-27 Puducherry        100.000    17   690.000    6    97.000  71.3044  7.39  7.3854
                                                                         (3 bids)

12-Sep  7.42-27 Punjab           1500.000    82  4875.000   42  1400.850   5.8750  7.42  7.3959
                                                                         (8 bids)

12-Sep  7.40-29 Rajasthan        2000.000    77  5135.000   19  1925.350  28.1998  7.40  7.3875
                                                                         (6 bids)

12-Sep  7.18-27 Tamil Nadu       2000.000   116  7520.000   57  1976.250  29.3750  7.34  7.3182
                (Reissue)                                                 (1 bid)
                                                          (Price:98.85, Implicit Yield: 7.3440%)
12-Sep  7.52-37 Telangana        1000.000    54  3545.000   15   986.300  69.8056  7.52  7.4657
                                                                         (6 bids)

12-Sep  7.37-27 Uttar Pradesh    2000.000   117  7785.000   41  2322.900  47.5480  7.37  7.3600
                                                                         (13 bids)

12-Sep  7.35-27 Uttarakhand       400.000    33  2250.000    4   379.350  42.7024  7.35  7.3447
                                                                         (3 bids)

12-Sep  7.49-32 West Bengal      3000.000   178 12365.500   48  2928.350  33.9847  7.49  7.4672
                                                                         (11 bids)


22-Aug  7.31-27 Meghalaya         120.000    16   810.000    6   119.000  25.3333  7.31  7.2978
                                                                         (2 bids)

22-Aug  7.30-29 Orissa            500.000    15  1495.000    3   498.750  90.2381  7.30  7.2990
                                                                         (2 bids)

22-Aug  7.32-27 Punjab            700.000    62  3235.000   24   685.750  45.1170  7.32  7.3096
                                                                         (8 bids)

22-Aug  7.33-27 Sikkim            200.000    20  1195.000    8   198.000   2.0000  7.33  7.3103
                                                                         (2 bids)

22-Aug  7.18-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000   101  4305.000   35  1430.500  57.8571  7.259 7.2408
                (Reissue)                                                (3 bids)
                                                         (Price:99.44, Implicit Yield: 7.2590%)

22-Aug  7.32-32 Telangana        1000.000     7  1675.000    1   973.570  97.3570  7.32  7.3200
                                                                         (1 bid)

22-Aug  7.27-27 Uttar Pradesh    1000.000    80  4175.000   19   944.750  72.8824  7.27  7.2578
                                                                         (8 bids)

22-Aug  7.29-27 Uttarakhand       300.000    31  2355.000    9   295.750  13.1029  7.29  7.2765
                                                                         (5 bids)

22-Aug  7.33-26 Puducherry        100.000     8   430.000    5    98.000  22.0000  7.33  7.3234
                                                                         (2 bids)

22-Aug  7.40-32 Andhra Pradesh   2500.000    21  2940.000   16  2469.050  64.5250  7.40  7.3464
                                                                         (1 bids)

22-Aug  7.30-27 Assam             418.420    37  2138.420   13   386.420  86.8314  7.30  7.2918
                                                                         (6 bids)

22-Aug  7.32-27 Goa               150.000    14   855.000    5   148.000  63.3333  7.32  7.3085
                                                                         (2 bids)

22-Aug  7.25-27 Gujarat          1000.000   119  5435.000   35  1174.750  65.7727  7.25  7.2389
                                                                         (13 bids)

22-Aug  7.29-27 Haryana          1500.000    97  5070.000   46  1368.750  56.9941  7.29  7.2710
                                                                         (13 bids)

22-Aug  7.30-27 Himachal Pradesh  800.000    52  3070.000   29   795.000  15.2709  7.30  7.2836
                                                                         (7 bids)

22-Aug  7.48-32 Kerala           4500.000    44  4670.000   42  4461.750  85.4375  7.48  7.3854
                                                                          (1 bid)

22-Aug  7.28-27 Madhya Pradesh   1000.000    64  3290.000   29   941.750  19.9039  7.28  7.2571
                                                                         (10 bids)

22-Aug  6.94-22 Maharashtra       500.000    61  4975.000   13   692.500  17.9825  6.94  6.9330
                                                                         (6 bids)

22-Aug  --      West Bengal      1000.000    66  3385.000 -            -        -     -       -
                                                                                -
22-Aug  --      Maharashtra      1000.000    15  1675.000 -            -        -     -       -
                                                                                -
22-Aug  --      Maharashtra       500.000    68  1830.000 -            -        -     -       -
                                                                                -

08-Aug  7.22-29 Andhra Pradesh   2000.000    21  3505.000    4  1992.420  96.6378  7.22  7.2196
                                                                         (2 bids)

08-Aug  7.26-27 Assam             500.000    37  2925.000    7   525.000        -  7.26  7.2543
                                                                                -

08-Aug  7.20-27 Goa               150.000    10   625.000    3   148.420  96.8400  7.20  7.1899
                                                                          (1 bid)

08-Aug  7.21-27 Gujarat          1000.000   100  3730.000   50  1290.420  18.1764  7.21  7.1904
                                                                         (13 bids)

08-Aug  7.27-27 Jammu and Kashmir 600.000    30  2475.000    6   599.000  40.8889  7.27  7.2614
                                                                         (3 bids)

08-Aug  7.24-37 Kerala           4000.000    26  5580.000    1  4000.000        -  7.24  7.2400
                                                                                -

08-Aug  7.22-27 Madhya Pradesh   2000.000    84  6105.000   28  1949.590  62.0117  7.22  7.2133
                                                                         (9 bids)

08-Aug  7.20-27 Maharashtra      1000.000    91  3963.000   27   990.150  82.5367  7.20  7.1948
                                                                         (12 bids)

08-Aug  6.93-22 Maharashtra      1000.000    95  7750.000    9   990.000  64.1975  6.93  6.9225
                                                                         (4 bids)

08-Aug  7.30-27 Punjab           1200.000    52  4035.000   28  1175.920  49.0252  7.30  7.2753
                                                                         (7 bids)

08-Aug  7.23-32 Rajasthan         500.000     8  1150.000    1   500.000        -  7.23  7.2300
                                                                                -

08-Aug  7.21-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000   102  6550.000   31  1444.170  30.7912  7.21  7.2014
                                                                         (12 bids)

08-Aug  7.23-37 Telangana        1000.000    11  1985.000    1   990.000  99.0000  7.23  7.2300
                                                                          (1 bid)

08-Aug  7.27-27 Tripura           417.000    19  1489.000    7   415.000  35.2113  7.27  7.2578
                                                                         (2 bids)

08-Aug  7.23-27 Uttar Pradesh    1000.000    62  4675.000   21   977.420   6.9226  7.23  7.2166
                                                                         (6 bids)

08-Aug  7.25-27 West Bengal      2000.000    63  5845.000   34  1950.170   3.6247  7.25  7.2315
                                                                         (6 bids)

25-Jul  7.24-37 Telangana        1000.000    12  1960.000    1  1000.000        -  7.24  7.2400
                                                                                -

25-Jul  7.19-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000    83  7180.000   20  1901.000  96.2776  7.19  7.1859
                                                                         (8 bids)

25-Jul  7.20-27 West Bengal      1000.000    61  4505.000   22   957.500   2.0930  7.20  7.1849
                                                                         (10 bids)

25-Jul  7.22-29 Andhra Pradesh   2000.000    12  2345.000    6  1969.230  90.4615  7.22  7.2159
                                                                          (1 bid)

25-Jul  7.30-27 Assam             500.000    16  1135.000   11   497.500  22.5000  7.30  7.2559
                                                                         (2 bids)

25-Jul  7.17-27 Gujarat          1000.000   110  6145.000   32  1242.500  57.6142  7.17  7.1614
                                                                         (12 bids)

25-Jul  7.19-27 Kerala           1000.000    72  2945.000   33   947.700   2.0820  7.19  7.1713
                                                                         (10 bids)

25-Jul  7.18-32 Maharashtra      3000.000    13  3325.000    8  2986.500  95.3833  7.22  7.2176
                (Reissue)                                                 (1 bid)
                                                          (Price:99.64, Implicit Yield: 7.2189%)

25-Jul  7.18-29 Maharashtra      2000.000    41  1850.000   30  1390.000        -  7.22  7.1874
                (Reissue)                                                       -
                                                          (Price:99.68, Implicit Yield: 7.2194%)

25-Jul  7.26-27 Meghalaya         125.000     6   500.000    1   125.000        -  7.26  7.2600
                                                                                -

25-Jul  6.94-21 Orissa           1000.000    84 10810.000   12   990.000  23.1707  6.94  6.9268
                                                                         (6 bids)

25-Jul  7.24-27 Punjab            200.000    13   637.000    4   195.500  47.7500  7.24  7.2144
                                                                         (1 bids)

25-Jul  7.22-32 Rajasthan         500.000     8   660.000    1   500.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

25-Jul  7.18-27 Tamil Nadu       1000.000   100  4820.000   31   912.800   4.2800  7.18  7.1650
                                                                         (12 bids)

11-Jul  7.27-27 Tamil Nadu       2000.000   115  6025.000   36  1919.100  94.6628  7.27  7.2562
                                                                         (15 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-32 Telangana        2000.000    17  2840.000    1  1996.000  99.8000  7.22  7.2200
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Jul  7.29-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000   103  6715.000   47  1945.000   3.9474  7.29  7.2708
                                                                         (11 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-27 Uttarakhand       300.000    31  1935.000    1   300.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.28-27 West Bengal      1000.000    56  3450.000   18   981.000  99.1304  7.28  7.2679
                                                                         (7 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-28 Andhra Pradesh   1000.000    29  2155.000    1   980.000  98.0000  7.22  7.2200
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Jul  7.22-27 Arunachal Pradesh 150.000    11   750.000    1   150.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.22-27 Goa               150.000    19  1000.000    1   150.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.25-27 Gujarat          1000.000   106  5160.000   23  1262.250  92.3876  7.25  7.2429
                                                                         (14 bids)

11-Jul  7.27-27 Himachal Pradesh  500.000    31  1480.000   11   495.000  18.4615  7.27  7.2471
                                                                         (6 bids)

11-Jul  7.34-27 Jammu & Kashmir   600.000    25  1210.000   14   600.000  87.5000  7.34  7.3058
                                                                          (4 bid)

11-Jul  7.25-27 Kerala            500.000    51  2330.000   10   498.000  95.8025  7.25  7.2438
                                                                         (7 bids)

11-Jul  7.22-27 Mizoram           100.000     9   475.000    1   100.000        -  7.22  7.2200
                                                                                -

11-Jul  7.34-27 Punjab            600.000    20   850.000   16   590.000  80.0000  7.34  7.2875
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Jul  7.18-29 Maharashtra      2000.000    59  3475.000    3  1970.000  96.0494  7.22  7.2197
                (Reissue)                                                (2 bids)
                                                         (Price:99.68, Implicit Yield: 7.2198%)


11-Jul  7.18-32 Maharashtra      3000.000    28  3820.000    3  3000.000  98.3333  7.23  7.2280
                (Reissue)                                                 (1 bid)
                                                         (Price:99.56, Implicit Yield: 7.2281%)

27-Jun  7.24-27 Andhra Pradesh   1200.000    73  3410.000   29  1191.950  10.8677  7.24  7.2179
                                                                         (9 bids)

27-Jun  7.29-27 Assam             530.000    19  1155.000   10   529.800  23.2000  7.29  7.2306
                                                                         (3 bids)

27-Jun  7.26-27 Haryana          1500.000    76  3050.000   47  1467.700  18.6727  7.26  7.2281
                                                                         (10 bids)

27-Jun  7.20-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000    14  1175.000    1   300.000        -  7.20  7.2000
                                                                                -

27-Jun  7.27-27 Jharkhand        1000.000    29  1940.000   15   968.800  81.5200  7.27  7.2339
                                                                         (4 bids)

27-Jun  7.22-27 Kerala            500.000    46  2320.000    5   485.700  16.0625  7.22  7.2044
                                                                         (2 bids)

27-Jun  7.18-29 Maharashtra      3000.000    26  4710.000    1  2999.800  99.9933  7.18  7.1800
                                                                         (1 bid)

27-Jun  7.18-32 Maharashtra      2000.000    43  2891.000    1  1954.700  97.7350  7.18  7.1800
                                                                         (1 bid)

27-Jun  7.10-22 Odisha           1000.000    48  5740.000    6   977.000  85.3153  7.10  7.0994
                                                                         (3 bids)

27-Jun  7.20-27 Punjab            200.000    10   725.000    1   197.800  98.9000  7.20  7.2000
                                                                          (1 bid)

27-Jun  7.22-27 Rajasthan        1000.000    76  3370.000   16   960.700  94.2143  7.22  7.2105
                                                                         (7 bids)

27-Jun  7.24-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000    99  4515.000   34  1826.250  56.9912  7.24  7.2201
                                                                         (14 bids)

27-Jun  7.28-27 West Bengal      2000.000    52  3450.000   33  1954.700  50.9778  7.28  7.2412
                                                                         (4 bids)

13-Jun  7.16-29 Andhra Pradesh   1200.000    33  2995.000    1  1143.000  95.2500  7.16  7.1600
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.15-27 Assam             300.000    24  1245.000    1   284.500  94.8333  7.15  7.1500
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.20-27 Gujarat          1000.000   138  7273.000   29  1170.000  94.7312  7.20  7.1884
                                                                         (15 bids)

13-Jun  7.20-27 Kerala            500.000    54  3115.000   11   474.000  56.1539  7.20  7.1775
                                                                         (6 bids)

13-Jun  7.15-27 Manipur           300.000    17  1515.000    1   295.000  98.3333  7.15  7.1500
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.25-27 Punjab           1000.000    30  1755.000   16   977.300  94.3556  7.25  7.2094
                                                                         (3 bids)

13-Jun  7.23-27 Rajasthan        2000.000   110  5985.000   47  1853.000  30.1245  7.23  7.2081
                                                                         (14 bids)

13-Jun  7.23-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000   101  4935.000   51  1761.850   2.1634  7.23  7.2005
                                                                         (15 bids)

13-Jun  7.16-37 Telangana        1800.000    22  2985.000    1  1785.000  99.1667  7.16  7.1600
                                                                          (1 bid)

13-Jun  7.21-27 Uttarakhand       500.000    46  2055.000    8   485.000  33.8983  7.21  7.1711
                                                                         (4 bids)

23-May  7.51-27 Rajasthan        1000.000    67  3140.000   23   972.000   9.4872  7.51  7.4962
                                                                         (6 bids)

23-May  7.51-27 Sikkim            200.000    13  1075.000    1   195.750  97.8750  7.51  7.5100
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.52-27 Tamilnadu        1500.000    82  4030.000   36  1774.500  46.7568  7.52  7.5051
                                                                         (11 bids)

23-May  7.50-27 Tripura           400.000    16  1750.000    1   395.000  98.7500  7.50  7.5000
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.52-27 Uttar Pradesh    1000.000    74  3920.000   25   931.000  80.3960  7.52  7.5120
                                                                         (10 bids)

23-May  7.51-30 Andhra Pradesh   1200.000    11  1725.000    1  1176.000  98.0000  7.51  7.5100
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.55-27 Assam             700.000    30  1195.000   17   672.000  69.3333  7.55  7.5112
                                                                         (2 bids)

23-May  7.49-27 Goa               150.000     8   650.000    1   147.500  98.3333  7.49  7.4900
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.52-27 Gujarat          1000.000    82  3915.000   43  1254.000   7.6647  7.52  7.4976
                                                                         (13 bids)

23-May  7.53-27 Haryana          1500.000    84  3210.000   39  1452.000  99.1667  7.53  7.5065
                                                                         (9 bids)

23-May  7.54-27 Himachal Pradesh  500.000    21   715.000   10   481.500  25.2381  7.54  7.5085
                                                                         (3 bids)

23-May  7.50-27 Jammu & Kashmir   300.000    13  1025.000    1   297.000  99.0000  7.50  7.5000
                                                                          (1 bid)

23-May  7.51-27 Maharashtra      2000.000   127  5985.000   45  1872.500  97.1545  7.51  7.5002
                                                                         (14 bids)

23-May  7.27-36 Odisha            500.000    20  1850.000    5   500.000   91.000 7.5301 7.5287
                                                                          (1 bid)
                (Reissue)                                 (Price:97.40, Implicit Yield: 7.5301%)

23-May  7.53-37 Odisha            500.000     9   925.000    1   500.000       -   7.53  7.5300
                                                                               -

23-May  7.49-27 Punjab            200.000    15   720.000    3   196.000  93.1707  7.49  7.4897
                                                                         (2 bids)

09-May  --      Gujarat          1000.000    97  3962.000    -        -        -     -       -


09-May  7.55-27 Kerala           1000.000    53  3000.000    1   921.500  92.1500  7.55  7.5500
                                                                          (1 bid)

09-May  7.42-22 Maharashtra      2000.000   109 11325.000   16  1954.380  38.3299  7.42  7.4057
                                                                         (6 bids)

09-May  7.55-27 Punjab            600.000    22  1435.000    1   577.500  96.2500  7.55  7.5500
                                                                          (1 bid)

09-May  7.55-27 Tamil Nadu       1500.000    93  4290.000    3  1407.450  90.6525  7.55  7.5498
                                                                         (2 bids)

09-May  7.58-37 Telangana        1200.000    14  2615.000    1  1181.500  98.4583  7.58  7.5800
                                                                          (1 bid)

09-May  7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000    85  5560.000   14  1866.900  70.8889  7.61  7.5561
                                                                         (3 bids)

25-Apr  7.60-27 Andhra Pradesh   2000.000    93  6095.000   13  1889.450  83.7057  7.60  7.5978
                                                                          (5 bids)

25-Apr  --      Gujarat          1000.000   107  4665.000 -            -        -     -       -

25-Apr  7.59-27 Jammu & Kashmir   600.000    34  3030.000    6   588.000  89.8361  7.59  7.5883
                                                                          (2 bids)

25-Apr  7.59-27 Punjab            300.000    29  1027.000    6   291.000  82.3344  7.59  7.5879
                                                                          (3 bids)

25-Apr  7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000   112  6585.000   16  1840.250   3.3871  7.61  7.5990
                                                                          (5 bids)

25-Apr  7.59-27 Uttarakhand       200.000    41  1570.000    9   192.000  62.5532  7.59  7.5845
                                                                          (3 bids)

18-Apr  7.62-27 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000    13  1365.000    1   247.500  99.0000  7.62  7.6200
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.63-27 Gujarat          1000.000   116  6106.000    3  1236.000  96.5625  7.63  7.6300
                                                                         (3 bids)

11-Apr  7.64-27 Kerala           2000.000   101  6307.000    4  1844.750  82.8860  7.64  7.6395
                                                                         (3 bids)

11-Apr  7.63-27 Punjab            800.000    34  1983.000    1   780.000  97.5000  7.63  7.6300
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.63-27 Tamil Nadu       1000.000    93  5415.000    1   928.000  92.8000  7.63  7.6300
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.70-37 Telangana        4000.000    54  6830.000    1  3980.000  99.5000  7.70  7.7000
                                                                          (1 bid)

11-Apr  7.67-27 Uttar Pradesh    1600.000   106  6085.900    7  1861.500  75.8333  7.67  7.6430
                                                                         (4 bids)
Note:* - Crore Rupees

Internet links:
Reserve Bank of India - www.rbi.org.in
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317-7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.