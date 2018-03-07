India state government securities issued in 2017/18

Mar 7 (Reuters) - The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- ----- 06-Mar 7.77-21 Andhra Pradesh 1400.000 59 4455.000 14 555.000 - 7.77 7.7396 - 06-Mar 8.41-28 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000 30 1165.000 7 250.000 37.5000 8.41 8.3934 (3 bids) 06-Mar -- Assam 512.750 46 1737.000 - - - - - - 06-Mar 8.41-28 Chhattisgarh 750.000 74 2945.000 13 747.800 41.0182 8.41 8.3891 (3 bids) 06-Mar 8.39-28 Gujarat 1000.000 151 5305.000 15 930.210 74.6539 8.39 8.3835 (7 bids) 06-Mar 8.45-28 Haryana 950.000 96 2622.000 48 948.500 0.7614 8.45 8.4080 (11 bid) 06-Mar 7.78-21 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 15 1445.000 6 500.000 56.2500 7.78 7.7740 (4 bids) 06-Mar -- Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 99 3090.000 - - - - - - 06-Mar 7.18-29 Maharashtra 1798.250 74 2679.000 11 495.000 - 8.3906 8.3838 (Price: 91.25, Implicit Yield: 8.3906%) - 06-Mar 8.44-28 Punjab 1300.000 90 2560.000 35 1264.500 41.6279 8.44 8.4057 (8 bids) 06-Mar 8.44-28 Rajasthan 2000.000 164 4336.000 91 1908.600 43.7260 8.44 8.4133 (19 bids) 06-Mar 8.43-28 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 195 5992.000 79 1436.120 15.3347 8.43 8.4050 (24 bids) 06-Mar 8.22-38 Telangana 1200.000 33 4775.000 1 1183.800 98.6500 8.22 8.2200 (1 bid) 06-Mar 8.43-28 Uttar Pradesh 1400.000 112 3800.000 45 1372.500 70.4082 8.43 8.4045 (12 bids) 06-Mar 8.42-28 Uttarakhand 400.000 46 1610.000 11 399.000 77.1429 8.42 8.3894 (2 bids) 06-Mar 8.42-28 West Bengal 2000.000 149 5662.000 31 1939.350 63.9762 8.42 8.3945 (4 bids) 27-Feb -- Andhra Pradesh 1400.000 51 3695.000 - - - - - - 27-Feb 8.36-28 Assam 500.000 45 1591.000 19 490.000 10.8571 8.36 8.3263 (5 bids) 27-Feb 8.36-28 Bihar 1500.000 82 3044.000 37 1489.500 31.5686 8.36 8.2769 (11 bids) 27-Feb 8.33-28 Chhattisgarh 500.000 63 2315.000 17 492.500 89.5161 8.33 8.3202 (6 bids) 27-Feb 8.35-28 Gujarat 1000.000 80 2265.000 49 904.000 11.2000 8.35 8.3046 (7 bids) 27-Feb 8.33-28 Jammu & Kashmir 400.000 52 1749.490 13 396.500 56.1111 8.33 8.3117 (1 bid) 27-Feb -- Karnataka 1000.000 126 3792.000 - - - - - - 27-Feb 8.37-28 Kerala 1000.000 94 2397.000 57 968.000 23.1579 8.37 8.3329 (8 bids) 27-Feb 7.18-29 Maharashtra 2000.000 91 3142.000 18 715.000 - 8.291 8.2769 (Price: 91.92, Implicit Yield: 8.2910%) - 27-Feb 8.18-33 Odisha 500.000 26 1890.000 18 492.000 11.0744 8.18 8.0678 (2 bid) 27-Feb 8.36-28 Punjab 500.000 41 1075.000 18 480.250 12.2000 8.36 8.2947 (2 bids) 27-Feb 8.33-28 Rajasthan 1500.000 107 3522.500 28 1451.440 84.4774 8.33 8.2831 (5 bids) 27-Feb 8.34-28 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 151 4211.000 62 1433.430 48.5775 8.34 8.3114 (17 bids) 27-Feb 8.24-43 Telangana 800.000 37 3455.000 9 794.400 13.7524 8.24 8.2211 (3 bids) 27-Feb 8.34-28 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 158 6544.500 53 2932.350 47.0893 8.34 8.3043 (7 bids) 20-Feb -- Andhra Pradesh 1400.000 75 2519.000 - - - - - - 20-Feb 8.29-27 Assam 500.000 34 955.000 24 499.500 73.7500 8.29 8.2495 (2 bids) 20-Feb 8.23-27 Gujarat 1000.000 82 3499.000 46 900.000 41.7090 8.23 8.2153 (10 bids) 20-Feb 8.25-27 Haryana 500.000 51 1555.500 25 496.450 91.9833 8.25 8.2345 (6 bids) 20-Feb -- Himachal Pradesh 500.000 40 1324.000 - - - - - - 20-Feb 8.34-27 Jammu & Kashmir 600.000 37 860.000 34 592.000 76.0000 8.34 8.2767 (1 bid) 20-Feb 8.27-27 Kerala 1000.000 58 1549.500 46 961.500 92.3810 8.27 8.2384 (4 bids) 20-Feb 7.18-29 Maharashtra 2000.000 69 4583.000 23 1060.000 - 8.2103 8.1925 (Reissue) - (Price: 92.47, Implicit Yield: 8.2103%) 20-Feb 8.25-27 Nagaland 150.000 19 510.000 11 150.000 31.4286 8.25 8.2287 (3 bids) 20-Feb 8.22-30 Puducherry 125.000 20 555.000 6 125.000 52.9412 8.22 8.2112 (2 bid) 20-Feb 8.25-27 Punjab 300.000 14 535.000 3 296.500 89.8485 8.25 8.2500 (3 bids) 20-Feb 8.28-27 Rajasthan 1500.000 80 2413.500 66 1401.500 18.5984 8.28 8.2477 (9 bids) 20-Feb 8.28-27 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 124 3214.000 101 1889.520 2.7396 8.28 8.2415 (10 bids) 20-Feb 8.25-27 Uttarakhand 400.000 44 1410.000 17 395.000 56.3830 8.25 8.2391 (5 bids) 20-Feb 8.29-27 West Bengal 2000.000 99 2949.000 73 1945.500 97.5974 8.29 8.2615 (10 bids) 12-Feb 7.56-21 Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 82 6085.000 15 1500.000 72.2222 7.56 7.5403 (3 bids) 12-Feb 8.05-28 Assam 500.000 51 1565.000 1 500.000 - 8.05 8.0500 - 12-Feb 8.05-28 Bihar 1500.000 66 2910.000 2 1464.500 97.3090 8.05 8.0500 (2 bids) 12-Feb 8.13-28 Goa 150.000 25 570.000 6 150.000 14.2857 8.13 8.0800 (2 bids) 12-Feb 8.05-28 Gujarat 1000.000 87 3430.000 3 966.500 95.1741 8.05 8.0499 (2 bids) 12-Feb -- Himachal Pradesh 500.000 35 1320.000 - - - - - 12-Feb 8.08-33 Jharkhand 500.000 22 1660.000 5 500.000 51.9481 8.08 8.0760 (4 bids) 12-Feb 8.05-28 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 126 4862.000 1 1906.000 95.3000 8.05 8.0500 (1 bid) 12-Feb 7.18-29 Maharashtra 2000.000 56 5036.000 2 1970.000 98.4000 8.0705 8.0705 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price: 93.44, Implicit Yield: 8.0705%) 12-Feb 8.05-28 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 157 5439.000 2 1939.000 96.4677 8.05 8.0500 (2 bids) 12-Feb 8.05-28 Uttarakhand 500.000 36 1350.000 1 497.000 99.4000 8.05 8.0500 (1 bid) 06-Feb -- Andhra Pradesh 1500.000 103 3054.000 - - - - - - 06-Feb 8.20-28 Assam 500.000 39 1145.000 6 500.000 87.7359 8.20 8.1989 (4 bids) 06-Feb 8.19-28 Gujarat 1000.000 102 3780.000 26 962.600 70.7826 8.19 8.1845 (6 bids) 06-Feb 8.20-28 Haryana 800.000 89 2280.250 9 784.400 89.6868 8.20 8.1981 (5 bids) 06-Feb -- Jharkhand 500.000 3 560.000 - - - - - - 06-Feb -- Karnataka 1000.000 117 4132.000 - - - - - - 06-Feb 8.20-28 Kerala 1500.000 124 3774.000 22 1465.150 87.5892 8.20 8.1985 (9 bids) 06-Feb 7.18-29 Maharashtra 2000.000 87 4249.000 2 1948.000 96.4000 8.1811 8.1811 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price: 92.66, Implicit Yield: 8.1811%) 06-Feb 8.20-28 Punjab 700.000 50 1355.000 5 691.000 91.2329 8.20 8.1996 (3 bids) 06-Feb 7.65-27 Tamil Nadu 800.000 90 2546.000 3 781.400 94.5500 8.2015 8.2014 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price: 96.31, Implicit Yield: 8.2015%) 06-Feb 8.16-28 Telangana 1200.000 47 2620.000 11 1183.000 59.6094 8.16 8.1518 (4 bids) 06-Feb 8.20-28 Uttarakhand 300.000 45 1305.000 7 292.500 76.4286 8.20 8.1971 (5 bids) 30-Jan 8.08-28 Assam 500.000 38 810.000 30 499.000 5.0000 8.08 8.0199 (3 bids) 30-Jan -- Andhra Pradesh 900.000 47 985.000 - - - - - - 30-Jan 8.11-28 Chhattisgarh 1100.000 52 1301.000 48 1099.000 32.9412 8.11 8.0615 (3 bids) 30-Jan 8.05-28 Gujarat 1000.000 82 2182.500 49 977.000 47.0270 8.05 8.0226 (11 bids) 30-Jan 8.20-28 Haryana 800.000 37 790.000 37 790.000 - 8.20 8.0701 - 30-Jan 8.10-28 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 34 1190.000 26 500.000 20.0000 8.10 8.0231 (2 bids) 30-Jan 8.03-28 Karnataka 2000.000 159 4862.800 55 1951.000 46.3918 8.03 8.0062 (18 bids) 30-Jan 7.89-24 Maharashtra 500.000 48 2710.000 5 500.000 - 7.89 7.8700 - 30-Jan 7.33-27 Maharashtra 1000.000 70 1695.000 45 997.300 96.1429 8.0701 8.0387 (Reissue) (2 bids) (Price: 95.10, Implicit Yield: 8.0701%) 30-Jan 8.02-28 Manipur 75.000 14 310.000 4 75.000 - 8.02 8.0040 - 30-Jan 8.07-28 Rajasthan 1000.000 74 1705.000 55 973.000 13.5294 8.07 8.0254 (8 bids) 30-Jan 7.65-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 106 2230.490 81 1487.800 10.1824 8.0802 8.0423 (Reissue) (6 bids) (Price: 97.10, Implicit Yield: 8.0802%) 30-Jan 8.00-43 Telangana 600.000 32 1902.000 8 600.000 27.9720 8.00 7.9775 (3 bids) 30-Jan 8.08-28 Uttarakhand 200.000 23 710.000 15 199.000 51.2000 8.08 8.0431 (4 bids) 30-Jan 8.09-28 West Bengal 2000.000 103 2863.200 77 1973.000 79.4595 8.09 8.0381 (9 bids) 23-Jan -- Andhra Pradesh 900.000 82 2270.000 - - - - - - 23-Jan 7.86-28 Bihar 1500.000 63 3983.000 5 1467.500 95.2614 7.86 7.8599 (3 bids) 23-Jan 7.88-28 Goa 150.000 26 840.000 2 149.000 82.6667 7.88 7.8750 (1 bid) 23-Jan 7.88-28 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 38 2220.000 3 489.000 88.3810 7.88 7.8790 (2 bids) 23-Jan 7.90-33 Jharkhand 500.000 17 1294.000 2 494.000 91.4815 7.90 7.9000 (2 bids) 23-Jan 7.88-28 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 164 8203.800 13 1954.500 79.8871 7.88 7.8786 (7 bids) 23-Jan 7.20-27 Maharashtra 1000.000 90 3040.000 33 740.000 - 7.9194 7.8978 (Reissue) - (Price: 95.24, Implicit Yield: 7.9194%) 23-Jan 7.42-22 Maharashtra 250.000 37 2110.000 9 249.620 59.4692 7.6874 7.6824 (Reissue) (2 bids) (Price: 99.02, Implicit Yield: 7.6874%) 23-Jan 7.88-28 Nagaland 200.000 37 1440.000 2 196.000 93.3333 7.88 7.8800 (2 bids) 23-Jan 7.88-28 Puducherry 100.000 27 875.000 2 98.000 73.0000 7.88 7.8723 (1 bid) 23-Jan 7.88-28 Rajasthan 1000.000 93 4060.000 7 982.350 91.5721 7.88 7.8794 (4 bids) 23-Jan 7.88-28 Sikkim 250.000 38 1800.000 2 246.000 94.6154 7.88 7.8800 (2 bids) 23-Jan 7.65-27 Tamil Nadu @ 2000.000 122 3030.000 73 1525.000 - 7.9396 7.9146 (Reissue) - (Price: 98.03, Implicit Yield: 7.9396%) 23-Jan 7.88-28 Tripura 320.000 38 2495.000 1 317.000 99.0625 7.88 7.8800 (1 bid) 23-Jan 7.92-28 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 165 7859.000 46 2925.350 83.0070 7.92 7.9050 (11 bids) 16-Jan -- Andhra Pradesh 900.000 59 2695.000 - - - - - - 16-Jan 7.89-28 Bihar 1500.000 76 3915.000 4 1449.500 95.6333 7.89 7.8897 (1 bid) 16-Jan 7.90-28 Gujarat 1000.000 91 3612.500 7 975.500 91.5774 7.90 7.8992 (3 bids) 16-Jan 8.00-28 Jammu & Kashmir 800.000 48 2145.500 18 794.500 44.5161 8.00 7.9773 (4 bids) 16-Jan 8.00-28 Karnataka 1000.000 107 3147.000 54 957.500 52.7500 8.00 7.9630 (11 bids) 16-Jan -- Maharashtra 1000.000 45 1202.000 - - - - - (Reissue) - 16-Jan -- Maharashtra 500.000 21 1655.000 - - - - - - 16-Jan 8.02-28 Manipur 150.000 12 245.000 7 150.000 - 8.02 8.0040 - 16-Jan 7.97-24 Orissa 1000.000 17 955.000 14 925.000 - 7.97 7.9546 - 16-Jan -- Tamil Nadu 1000.000 49 1068.000 - - - - - (Reissue) - 09-Jan 7.77-28 Andhra Pradesh 3000.000 142 10900.500 16 2863.500 55.5734 7.77 7.7614 (9 bids) 09-Jan 7.74-28 Bihar 1500.000 68 4642.500 1 1468.000 97.8667 7.74 7.7400 (1 bid) 09-Jan 7.75-28 Gujarat 1000.000 103 4340.000 15 1245.750 74.2007 7.75 7.7476 (8 bids) 09-Jan 7.75-28 Kerala 1000.000 69 4010.000 4 952.420 85.2425 7.75 7.7482 (1 bid) 09-Jan 7.77-28 Punjab 500.000 30 1375.000 3 487.400 93.6078 7.77 7.7698 (2 bids) 09-Jan 7.65-27 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 107 5492.000 34 1911.860 55.6350 7.77 7.7655 (Reissue) (10 bidS) (Price: 99.17, Implicit Yield: 7.77%) 09-Jan 7.77-28 West Bengal 2000.000 95 6102.500 5 1931.220 94.8186 7.77 7.7699 (3 bids) 02-Jan 7.79-28 Chhattisgarh 1000.000 109 5385.000 2 991.000 98.1188 7.79 7.7900 (2 bids) 02-Jan 7.79-28 Karnataka 2000.000 172 8418.000 4 1900.880 90.2868 7.79 7.7896 (2 bids) 02-Jan 7.83-33 Kerala 1000.000 44 2900.000 1 989.500 98.9500 7.83 7.8300 (1 bid) 02-Jan 7.79-28 Punjab 300.000 45 1520.000 2 288.000 92.9032 7.79 7.7900 (2 bids) 02-Jan 7.65-27 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 119 6164.000 1 1968.000 98.4000 7.7908 7.7908 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price: 99.03, Implicit Yield: 7.7908%) 02-Jan 7.83-38 Telangana 1600.000 48 3135.000 1 1600.000 - 7.83 7.8300 - 26-Dec -- Assam 500.000 32 1200.000 - - - - - - 26-Dec 7.80-27 Gujarat 1000.000 100 4540.000 37 950.000 82.3077 7.80 7.7933 (12 bids) 26-Dec 7.86-27 Haryana 1500.000 71 2440.000 54 1481.000 5.9155 7.86 7.8210 (7 bids) 26-Dec 7.79-32 Jharkhand 490.000 26 1350.000 1 490.000 - 7.79 7.7900 - 26-Dec 7.82-27 Karnataka 1598.000 102 4455.000 53 1559.300 57.0520 7.82 7.8049 (13 bids) 26-Dec 7.18-29 Maharashtra 612.250 29 1210.000 5 500.000 - 7.7859 7.7703 (Reissue) - (Price: 95.45, Implicit Yield: 7.7859%) 26-Dec 7.40-23 Maharashtra 250.000 8 245.000 8 245.000 - 7.6962 7.6302 (Reissue) - (Price: 98.60, Implicit Yield: 7.6962%) 26-Dec 7.82-27 Punjab 600.000 41 1110.000 17 588.000 42.1622 7.82 7.7989 (5 bids) 26-Dec 7.86-27 Rajasthan 2000.000 99 3075.000 76 1950.200 17.6216 7.86 7.8299 (10 bids) 26-Dec 7.65-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 62 1795.000 43 988.550 10.4231 7.8396 7.8133 (Reissue) (3 bids) (Price: 98.70, Implicit Yield: 7.8396%) 26-Dec 7.79-32 Telangana 800.000 39 2250.000 1 800.000 - 7.79 7.7900 - 26-Dec 7.85-27 Uttar Pradesh 2240.000 134 5582.000 82 2726.500 30.4167 7.85 7.8151 (11 bids) 19-Dec 7.69-27 Gujarat 1000.000 126 7115.000 31 1263.750 70.9507 7.69 7.6817 (15 bids) 19-Dec 7.69-27 Karnataka 2000.000 170 11675.000 37 1952.100 66.8265 7.69 7.6839 (15 bids) 19-Dec 7.68-27 Maharashtra 750.000 94 5978.200 15 731.500 2.8250 7.68 7.6704 (Reissue) (5 bids) (Price: 96.76, Implicit Yield: 7.68%) 19-Dec 7.45-23 Maharashtra 250.000 20 1620.000 7 247.500 11.0000 7.4520 7.4314 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price: 99.75, Implicit Yield: 7.4520%) 19-Dec 7.71-27 Mizoram 74.000 15 570.000 4 73.260 64.2273 7.71 7.7039 (2 bids) 19-Dec 7.35-22 Puducherry 100.000 6 600.000 2 98.000 49.0000 7.35 7.3500 (2 bids) 19-Dec 7.72-27 Punjab 300.000 29 1475.000 10 277.350 22.5952 7.72 7.7112 (6 bids) 19-Dec 7.69-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 119 6890.000 35 956.150 26.9583 7.69 7.6815 (15 bids) 19-Dec 7.72-27 West Bengal 3000.000 174 12282.500 57 2927.850 21.1955 7.72 7.7069 (17 bids) 12-Dec 7.80-27 Goa 200.000 22 960.000 10 195.000 60.0000 7.80 7.7649 (1 bid) 12-Dec 7.75-27 Gujarat 1000.000 136 7670.000 26 923.750 25.0000 7.75 7.7407 (9 bids) 12-Dec 7.76-27 Karnataka 1500.000 174 10051.000 21 1371.860 41.1475 7.76 7.7483 (6 bids) 12-Dec 7.40-23 Maharashtra 250.000 35 2216.000 1 245.400 98.1600 7.40 7.4000 (1 bid) 12-Dec 7.75-27 Maharashtra 750.000 99 4731.000 18 724.500 80.4762 7.7507 7.7375 (Reissue) (2 bids) (Price: 96.29, Implicit Yield: 7.7507%) 12-Dec 7.78-27 Nagaland 300.000 22 1205.000 8 297.000 84.6667 7.78 7.7696 (2 bids) 12-Dec 7.80-29 Orissa 500.000 45 2677.500 8 488.000 45.8683 7.80 7.7978 (6 bids) 12-Dec 7.78-27 Punjab 400.000 44 2065.000 10 369.500 64.7500 7.78 7.7705 (4 bids) 12-Dec 7.76-27 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 143 6740.000 23 913.000 72.3077 7.76 7.7521 (8 bids) 12-Dec 7.77-27 Uttarakhand 200.000 38 1925.000 9 194.000 49.3750 7.77 7.7602 (5 bids) 12-Dec 7.82-32 West Bengal 3000.000 108 6981.000 18 2989.000 81.9608 7.82 7.8011 (8 bids) 05-Dec 7.68-27 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 42 2521.000 17 487.500 32.8846 7.68 7.6717 (7 bids) 05-Dec 7.68-32 Jharkhand 500.000 36 1950.000 2 489.000 93.1429 7.68 7.6800 (2 bids) 05-Dec 7.65-27 Karnataka 1500.000 159 9055.000 32 1428.750 14.1008 7.65 7.6390 (19 bids) 05-Dec 7.63-27 Maharashtra 750.000 97 4311.000 8 733.500 67.6642 7.63 7.6250 (Reissue) (4 bids) (Price: 97.08, Implicit Yield: 7.63%) 05-Dec 7.32-27 Maharashtra 250.000 19 1435.000 9 248.000 44.0000 7.3186 7.2450 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price: 100.37, Implicit Yield: 7.3186%) 05-Dec 7.69-27 Meghalaya 245.000 23 1190.000 4 245.000 90.9091 7.69 7.6820 (2 bids) 05-Dec 7.65-27 Rajasthan 1000.000 87 5010.000 10 952.000 60.6780 7.65 7.6420 (6 bids) 05-Dec 7.65-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 118 6820.000 16 1438.900 37.7677 7.65 7.6371 (7 bids) 05-Dec 7.68-37 Telangana 1200.000 55 2720.000 1 1180.000 98.3333 7.68 7.6800 (1 bid) 05-Dec 7.68-27 West Bengal 2000.000 138 7720.000 38 1951.550 2.9798 7.68 7.6685 (19 bid) 28-Nov 7.66-27 Andhra Pradesh 800.000 62 2510.500 25 773.000 66.5790 7.66 7.6506 (9 bids) 28-Nov 7.68-27 Chhattisgarh 1000.000 52 2630.000 28 966.500 35.1587 7.68 7.6640 (9 bids) 28-Nov 7.68-27 Haryana 1000.000 61 2065.500 37 965.250 0.0685 7.68 7.6547 (8 bids) 28-Nov 7.65-27 Karnataka 2000.000 160 5622.000 52 1927.950 84.0654 7.65 7.6426 (23 bids) 28-Nov 6.81-20 Maharashtra 250.000 4 150.250 4 150.250 - 6.9566 6.9145 (Reissue) - (Price: 99.61, Implicit Yield: 6.9566%) 28-Nov 7.20-27 Maharashtra 750.000 123 3687.000 31 737.920 79.2949 7.6293 7.6200 (Reissue) (10 bids) (Price: 97.08, Implicit Yield: 7.6293%) 28-Nov 7.65-27 Odisha 500.000 24 2295.000 5 482.75 73.2400 7.65 7.6495 (4 bids) 28-Nov 7.67-27 Punjab 800.000 66 3150.000 21 761.750 89.3750 7.67 7.6623 (7 bids) 28-Nov 7.65-27 Rajasthan 500.000 47 2070.000 14 475.050 82.4737 7.65 7.6439 (8 bids) 28-Nov 7.67-27 Uttar Pradesh 2000.000 134 5390.700 42 1917.750 10.2033 7.67 7.6256 (17 bid) 28-Nov 7.67-27 Uttarakhand 300.000 24 1085.000 8 297.750 98.8750 7.67 7.6641 (5 bids) 28-Nov 7.62-32 West Bengal 1500.000 80 4852.000 1 1447.250 96.4833 7.62 7.6200 (1 bid) 21-Nov 7.53-27 Himachal Pradesh 300.000 40 2635.000 1 296.750 98.9167 7.53 7.5300 (1 bid) 21-Nov 7.54-27 Karnataka 1500.000 162 8311.000 21 1421.450 22.6320 7.54 7.5300 (13 bids) 21-Nov 7.20-27 Maharashtra 750.000 98 4181.400 1 718.850 95.8467 7.5209 7.5209 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price: 97.80, Implicit Yield: 7.5209%) 21-Nov 6.81-20 Maharashtra 250.000 4 310.000 2 250.000 96.0000 6.8455 6.8437 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price: 99.90, Implicit Yield: 6.8455%) 21-Nov 7.53-27 Meghalaya 125.000 19 1171.500 1 123.500 98.8000 7.53 7.5300 (1 bid) 21-Nov 7.53-27 Puducherry 100.000 19 1045.000 1 97.750 97.7500 7.53 7.5300 (1 bid) 21-Nov 7.53-27 Sikkim 75.000 16 695.000 1 74.000 98.6667 7.53 7.5300 (1 bid) 21-Nov 7.53-27 West Bengal 2000.000 137 10472.300 2 1912.450 90.6225 7.53 7.5284 (1 bid) 14-Nov 7.73-27 Assam 500.000 66 3250.000 21 545.000 - 7.73 7.7196 - 14-Nov 7.70-27 Haryana 1000.000 111 5950.000 18 935.750 64.3527 7.70 7.6951 (8 bids) 14-Nov 7.75-27 Jammu & Kashmir 500.000 46 2577.000 21 490.250 67.5714 7.75 7.7328 (3 bids) 14-Nov 7.70-27 Karnataka 1000.000 149 6345.000 43 951.100 6.7609 7.70 7.6786 (17 bids) 14-Nov 7.20-27 Maharashtra 750.000 97 4565.000 17 730.250 48.7607 7.6807 7.6728 (Reissue) (4 bids) (Price: 96.73, Implicit Yield: 7.6807%) 14-Nov 6.81-20 Maharashtra 250.000 17 860.250 10 250.000 41.2500 6.8997 6.8823 (Reissue) (3 bids) (Price: 99.76, Implicit Yield: 6.8997%) 14-Nov 7.35-23 Odisha 500.000 21 2565.000 6 492.750 85.5000 7.35 7.3033 (1 bid) 14-Nov 7.75-27 Punjab 500.000 57 2290.000 24 488.250 61.2162 7.75 7.7355 (6 bids) 14-Nov 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 87 4348.500 31 973.750 73.6667 7.7040 7.6875 (Reissue) (2 bids) (Price: 96.45, Implicit Yield: 7.7040%) 14-Nov 7.70-27 Uttar Pradesh 1500.000 139 8433.000 12 1440.150 78.1246 7.70 7.6989 (9 bids) 07-Nov 7.67-27 Assam 500.000 55 3882.500 16 557.750 38.5764 7.67 7.6623 (6 bids) 07-Nov 7.66-27 Goa 200.000 32 1705.000 4 199.000 59.0476 7.66 7.6550 (2 bids) 07-Nov 7.64-27 Gujarat 1000.000 166 8025.000 32 900.000 15.2284 7.64 7.5206 (16 bids) 07-Nov 7.64-27 Karnataka 1000.000 160 7880.000 25 900.000 22.9050 7.64 7.5764 (11 bids) 07-Nov 7.20-27 Maharashtra 750.000 129 5970.000 18 711.250 25.0000 7.6304 7.6226 (Reissue) (3 bids) (Price: 97.06, Implicit Yield: 7.6304%) 07-Nov 6.81-20 Maharashtra 250.000 18 1305.000 5 249.500 45.0000 6.81 6.8092 (3 bids) 07-Nov 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 113 6628.000 21 943.910 88.4775 7.6382 7.6319 (Reissue) (5 bids) (Price: 96.88, Implicit Yield: 7.6382%) 07-Nov 7.70-37 Telangana 1000.000 76 4181.000 3 985.000 95.6098 7.70 7.6999 (2 bids) 07-Nov 7.67-27 Uttarakhand 300.000 56 3225.000 14 294.750 2.3512 7.67 7.6569 (7 bids) 07-Nov 7.73-32 West Bengal 1500.000 71 4114.000 25 956.000 52.1379 7.73 7.7107 (9 bids) 31-Oct 7.62-27 Gujarat 1000.000 117 4415.000 48 1238.000 74.6552 7.62 7.6073 (15 bids) 31-Oct 7.64-27 Haryana 750.000 56 2770.000 11 742.400 98.4242 7.64 7.6307 (4 bids) 31-Oct 7.67-32 Jharkhand 500.000 58 3182.500 2 495.000 96.1165 7.67 7.6700 (2 bids) 31-Oct 7.62-27 Karnataka 1500.000 125 5503.000 36 1414.500 81.4146 7.62 7.6136 (16 bids) 31-Oct 7.65-27 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 117 7500.000 53 1893.730 19.3399 7.65 7.6382 (21 bids) 31-Oct 7.20-27 Maharashtra 1000.000 142 6357.500 21 973.500 51.6667 7.5984 7.5914 (Reissue) (5 bids) (Price: 97.27, Implicit Yield: 7.5984%) 31-Oct 7.65-27 Punjab 500.000 69 4040.000 12 488.000 38.3333 7.65 7.6331 (2 bids) 31-Oct 7.64-27 Rajasthan 2000.000 134 7265.000 38 1909.500 82.1219 7.64 7.6338 (17 bids) 31-Oct 7.65-27 Uttarakhand 300.000 45 2450.000 12 299.490 34.2668 7.65 7.6438 (7 bids) 31-Oct 7.66-27 West Bengal 1500.000 122 8450.000 37 1425.840 35.5731 7.66 7.6439 (10 bids) 24-Oct -- Andhra Pradesh 800.000 87 4195.000 - - - - - - 24-Oct 7.61-27 Assam 500.000 40 1780.000 19 569.250 71.4167 7.61 7.5947 (4 bids) 24-Oct 7.57-27 Haryana 500.000 47 2860.000 10 462.250 46.9915 7.57 7.5625 (5 bids) 24-Oct 7.55-27 Karnataka 1000.000 141 6930.000 31 900.000 23.0367 7.55 7.5370 (14 bids) 24-Oct 6.81-20 Maharashtra 500.000 68 8785.000 4 800.000 57.1429 6.81 6.7400 (2 bids) 24-Oct 7.20-27 Maharashtra 1000.000 140 6610.000 26 947.250 99.0351 7.5474 7.5355 (Reissue) (2 bids) (Price:97.61, Implicit Yield: 7.5400%) 24-Oct 7.63-28 Puducherry 100.000 13 412.660 8 100.000 9.5238 7.63 7.6080 (2 bids) 24-Oct 7.62-27 Punjab 200.000 33 1098.000 16 194.500 7.4359 7.62 7.6095 (7 bids) 24-Oct 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 122 7200.000 24 1420.300 74.5727 7.55 7.5435 (Reissue) (7 bids) (Price:97.46, Implicit Yield: 7.5500%) 24-Oct 7.67-37 Telangana 1000.000 69 3752.500 20 971.700 43.3924 7.67 7.6624 (5 bids) 24-Oct 7.59-27 Uttar Pradesh 2400.000 170 11320.000 50 2728.250 94.4562 7.59 7.5834 (20 bids) 24-Oct 7.59-27 Uttarakhand 500.000 41 2655.000 18 466.050 19.3680 7.59 7.5780 (6 bids) 24-Oct 7.67-37 West Bengal 2000.000 98 6384.800 31 979.500 15.3578 7.67 7.6592 (14 bids) 10-Oct 7.54-27 Goa 200.000 14 1050.000 4 198.000 81.5000 7.54 7.5367 (1 bid) 10-Oct 7.56-27 Jammu and Kashmir 400.000 29 2075.000 9 390.000 61.5385 7.56 7.5578 (5 bids) 10-Oct 7.62-27 Jharkhand 1000.000 52 3110.000 26 968.550 40.5634 7.62 7.6099 (1 bids) 10-Oct 7.51-27 Karnataka 1000.000 144 6905.000 17 913.250 79.6739 7.51 7.4994 (8 bids) 10-Oct 7.56-27 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 153 8255.000 42 1845.250 26.9583 7.56 7.5406 (15 bids) 10-Oct 7.61-27 Punjab 600.000 49 1395.000 31 570.250 7.0000 7.61 7.5783 (3 bids) 10-Oct 7.55-27 Rajasthan 500.000 55 2415.000 24 475.250 6.5686 7.55 7.5297 (8 bids) 10-Oct 7.55-27 Sikkim 270.000 22 1100.000 5 268.000 79.3846 7.55 7.5491 (3 bids) 10-Oct 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 130 6059.000 29 1914.950 7.9040 7.53 7.5105 (Reissue) (8 bids) (Price:97.59, Implicit Yield: 7.5300%) 10-Oct 7.56-27 Uttar Pradesh 2000.000 144 8645.000 59 2282.750 57.2563 7.56 7.5505 (23 bid) 10-Oct 7.54-32 Uttarakhand 400.000 35 2055.000 5 481.050 75.8679 7.54 7.5342 (2 bids) 03-Oct 7.46-27 Punjab 1000.000 61 4375.000 16 999.500 76.8269 7.46 7.4500 (8 bids) 26-Sep 7.47-27 Chhattisgarh 2000.000 89 6835.000 43 1883.200 10.6892 7.47 7.4504 (14 bids) 26-Sep 7.41-27 Haryana 1200.000 63 5435.000 7 1155.000 60.5432 7.41 7.3984 (2 bids) 26-Sep 7.49-32 Himachal Pradesh 700.000 35 3215.000 2 695.000 92.1429 7.49 7.4893 (1 bids) 26-Sep 7.42-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000 29 1965.000 1 297.000 99.0000 7.42 7.4200 (1 bids) 26-Sep 7.49-32 Jharkhand 1000.000 37 4320.000 1 995.200 99.5200 7.49 7.4900 (1 bids) 26-Sep 7.38-27 Karnataka 1500.000 131 10380.000 6 1389.400 78.7080 7.38 7.3764 (5 bids) 26-Sep 7.46-27 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 116 9290.000 43 1888.200 23.6612 7.46 7.4402 (13 bids) 26-Sep 7.18-29 Maharashtra 1000.000 91 4000.000 - - - - - (Reissue) - 26-Sep -- Maharashtra 1000.000 40 2541.000 - - - - - - 26-Sep 7.20-27 Maharashtra 1000.000 60 2675.000 25 966.000 35.5000 7.4371 7.4150 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price:98.35, Implicit Yield: 7.4371%) 26-Sep 7.02-22 Maharashtra 300.000 24 2675.000 3 498.000 56.5714 7.02 7.0080 (2 bid) 26-Sep 7.42-27 Punjab 400.000 31 1575.000 5 389.200 30.4463 7.42 7.4147 (3 bid) 26-Sep 7.45-27 Rajashthan 2500.000 101 7650.000 32 2304.200 87.1375 7.45 7.4406 (10 bid) 26-Sep 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 46 2030.000 - - - - - (Reissue) - 26-Sep 7.49-32 Telangana 1100.000 69 5580.000 3 1077.950 91.5609 7.49 7.4898 (2 bids) 26-Sep 7.47-27 Uttar Pradesh 2000.000 104 8105.000 55 2413.600 4.4226.00 7.47 7.4497 (10 bids) 26-Sep 7.40-27 Uttarakhand 500.000 36 2475.000 3 481.200 64.1600 7.40 7.4000 (3 bids) 26-Sep 7.53-37 West Bengal 3000.000 128 10955.000 13 1968.500 44.2165 7.53 7.5239 (5 bids) 12-Sep 7.51-37 Andhra Pradesh 3000.000 120 8175.000 30 2950.000 - 7.51 7.4714 - 12-Sep -- Gujarat 1000.000 129 5761.500 - - - - - - 12-Sep 7.32-27 Haryana 500.000 48 2511.000 4 469.350 80.4030 7.32 7.3157 (3 bids) 12-Sep 7.44-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000 20 1615.000 8 296.000 36.3934 7.44 7.4138 (2 bids) 12-Sep 7.43-32 Jharkhand 1000.000 53 5050.000 1 500.000 - 7.43 7.4300 - 12-Sep 7.35-27 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 129 9155.000 32 1861.350 49.6557 7.35 7.3412 (16 bids) 12-Sep 7.18-29 Maharashtra 1000.000 71 2852.000 42 987.000 78.2609 7.40 7.3585 (Reissue) (3 bids) (Price:98.27, Implicit Yield: 7.4004%) 12-Sep 7.33-27 Maharashtra 500.000 91 3435.000 20 778.350 82.8231 7.33 7.3252 (9 bids) 12-Sep 7.43-27 Meghalaya 125.000 17 700.000 8 121.750 93.5000 7.43 7.3910 (1 bid) 12-Sep 7.41-27 Mizoram 100.000 16 655.000 5 99.000 76.0000 7.41 7.3832 (1 bid) 12-Sep 7.43-27 Nagaland 200.000 16 1130.000 7 197.000 84.0000 7.43 7.4026 (1 bid) 12-Sep 7.48-32 Odisha 1000.000 67 4910.000 16 975.350 55.1750 7.48 7.4478 (4 bids) 12-Sep 7.39-27 Puducherry 100.000 17 690.000 6 97.000 71.3044 7.39 7.3854 (3 bids) 12-Sep 7.42-27 Punjab 1500.000 82 4875.000 42 1400.850 5.8750 7.42 7.3959 (8 bids) 12-Sep 7.40-29 Rajasthan 2000.000 77 5135.000 19 1925.350 28.1998 7.40 7.3875 (6 bids) 12-Sep 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 116 7520.000 57 1976.250 29.3750 7.34 7.3182 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price:98.85, Implicit Yield: 7.3440%) 12-Sep 7.52-37 Telangana 1000.000 54 3545.000 15 986.300 69.8056 7.52 7.4657 (6 bids) 12-Sep 7.37-27 Uttar Pradesh 2000.000 117 7785.000 41 2322.900 47.5480 7.37 7.3600 (13 bids) 12-Sep 7.35-27 Uttarakhand 400.000 33 2250.000 4 379.350 42.7024 7.35 7.3447 (3 bids) 12-Sep 7.49-32 West Bengal 3000.000 178 12365.500 48 2928.350 33.9847 7.49 7.4672 (11 bids) 22-Aug 7.31-27 Meghalaya 120.000 16 810.000 6 119.000 25.3333 7.31 7.2978 (2 bids) 22-Aug 7.30-29 Orissa 500.000 15 1495.000 3 498.750 90.2381 7.30 7.2990 (2 bids) 22-Aug 7.32-27 Punjab 700.000 62 3235.000 24 685.750 45.1170 7.32 7.3096 (8 bids) 22-Aug 7.33-27 Sikkim 200.000 20 1195.000 8 198.000 2.0000 7.33 7.3103 (2 bids) 22-Aug 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 101 4305.000 35 1430.500 57.8571 7.259 7.2408 (Reissue) (3 bids) (Price:99.44, Implicit Yield: 7.2590%) 22-Aug 7.32-32 Telangana 1000.000 7 1675.000 1 973.570 97.3570 7.32 7.3200 (1 bid) 22-Aug 7.27-27 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 80 4175.000 19 944.750 72.8824 7.27 7.2578 (8 bids) 22-Aug 7.29-27 Uttarakhand 300.000 31 2355.000 9 295.750 13.1029 7.29 7.2765 (5 bids) 22-Aug 7.33-26 Puducherry 100.000 8 430.000 5 98.000 22.0000 7.33 7.3234 (2 bids) 22-Aug 7.40-32 Andhra Pradesh 2500.000 21 2940.000 16 2469.050 64.5250 7.40 7.3464 (1 bids) 22-Aug 7.30-27 Assam 418.420 37 2138.420 13 386.420 86.8314 7.30 7.2918 (6 bids) 22-Aug 7.32-27 Goa 150.000 14 855.000 5 148.000 63.3333 7.32 7.3085 (2 bids) 22-Aug 7.25-27 Gujarat 1000.000 119 5435.000 35 1174.750 65.7727 7.25 7.2389 (13 bids) 22-Aug 7.29-27 Haryana 1500.000 97 5070.000 46 1368.750 56.9941 7.29 7.2710 (13 bids) 22-Aug 7.30-27 Himachal Pradesh 800.000 52 3070.000 29 795.000 15.2709 7.30 7.2836 (7 bids) 22-Aug 7.48-32 Kerala 4500.000 44 4670.000 42 4461.750 85.4375 7.48 7.3854 (1 bid) 22-Aug 7.28-27 Madhya Pradesh 1000.000 64 3290.000 29 941.750 19.9039 7.28 7.2571 (10 bids) 22-Aug 6.94-22 Maharashtra 500.000 61 4975.000 13 692.500 17.9825 6.94 6.9330 (6 bids) 22-Aug -- West Bengal 1000.000 66 3385.000 - - - - - - 22-Aug -- Maharashtra 1000.000 15 1675.000 - - - - - - 22-Aug -- Maharashtra 500.000 68 1830.000 - - - - - - 08-Aug 7.22-29 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 21 3505.000 4 1992.420 96.6378 7.22 7.2196 (2 bids) 08-Aug 7.26-27 Assam 500.000 37 2925.000 7 525.000 - 7.26 7.2543 - 08-Aug 7.20-27 Goa 150.000 10 625.000 3 148.420 96.8400 7.20 7.1899 (1 bid) 08-Aug 7.21-27 Gujarat 1000.000 100 3730.000 50 1290.420 18.1764 7.21 7.1904 (13 bids) 08-Aug 7.27-27 Jammu and Kashmir 600.000 30 2475.000 6 599.000 40.8889 7.27 7.2614 (3 bids) 08-Aug 7.24-37 Kerala 4000.000 26 5580.000 1 4000.000 - 7.24 7.2400 - 08-Aug 7.22-27 Madhya Pradesh 2000.000 84 6105.000 28 1949.590 62.0117 7.22 7.2133 (9 bids) 08-Aug 7.20-27 Maharashtra 1000.000 91 3963.000 27 990.150 82.5367 7.20 7.1948 (12 bids) 08-Aug 6.93-22 Maharashtra 1000.000 95 7750.000 9 990.000 64.1975 6.93 6.9225 (4 bids) 08-Aug 7.30-27 Punjab 1200.000 52 4035.000 28 1175.920 49.0252 7.30 7.2753 (7 bids) 08-Aug 7.23-32 Rajasthan 500.000 8 1150.000 1 500.000 - 7.23 7.2300 - 08-Aug 7.21-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 102 6550.000 31 1444.170 30.7912 7.21 7.2014 (12 bids) 08-Aug 7.23-37 Telangana 1000.000 11 1985.000 1 990.000 99.0000 7.23 7.2300 (1 bid) 08-Aug 7.27-27 Tripura 417.000 19 1489.000 7 415.000 35.2113 7.27 7.2578 (2 bids) 08-Aug 7.23-27 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 62 4675.000 21 977.420 6.9226 7.23 7.2166 (6 bids) 08-Aug 7.25-27 West Bengal 2000.000 63 5845.000 34 1950.170 3.6247 7.25 7.2315 (6 bids) 25-Jul 7.24-37 Telangana 1000.000 12 1960.000 1 1000.000 - 7.24 7.2400 - 25-Jul 7.19-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 83 7180.000 20 1901.000 96.2776 7.19 7.1859 (8 bids) 25-Jul 7.20-27 West Bengal 1000.000 61 4505.000 22 957.500 2.0930 7.20 7.1849 (10 bids) 25-Jul 7.22-29 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 12 2345.000 6 1969.230 90.4615 7.22 7.2159 (1 bid) 25-Jul 7.30-27 Assam 500.000 16 1135.000 11 497.500 22.5000 7.30 7.2559 (2 bids) 25-Jul 7.17-27 Gujarat 1000.000 110 6145.000 32 1242.500 57.6142 7.17 7.1614 (12 bids) 25-Jul 7.19-27 Kerala 1000.000 72 2945.000 33 947.700 2.0820 7.19 7.1713 (10 bids) 25-Jul 7.18-32 Maharashtra 3000.000 13 3325.000 8 2986.500 95.3833 7.22 7.2176 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price:99.64, Implicit Yield: 7.2189%) 25-Jul 7.18-29 Maharashtra 2000.000 41 1850.000 30 1390.000 - 7.22 7.1874 (Reissue) - (Price:99.68, Implicit Yield: 7.2194%) 25-Jul 7.26-27 Meghalaya 125.000 6 500.000 1 125.000 - 7.26 7.2600 - 25-Jul 6.94-21 Orissa 1000.000 84 10810.000 12 990.000 23.1707 6.94 6.9268 (6 bids) 25-Jul 7.24-27 Punjab 200.000 13 637.000 4 195.500 47.7500 7.24 7.2144 (1 bids) 25-Jul 7.22-32 Rajasthan 500.000 8 660.000 1 500.000 - 7.22 7.2200 - 25-Jul 7.18-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 100 4820.000 31 912.800 4.2800 7.18 7.1650 (12 bids) 11-Jul 7.27-27 Tamil Nadu 2000.000 115 6025.000 36 1919.100 94.6628 7.27 7.2562 (15 bids) 11-Jul 7.22-32 Telangana 2000.000 17 2840.000 1 1996.000 99.8000 7.22 7.2200 (1 bid) 11-Jul 7.29-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 103 6715.000 47 1945.000 3.9474 7.29 7.2708 (11 bids) 11-Jul 7.22-27 Uttarakhand 300.000 31 1935.000 1 300.000 - 7.22 7.2200 - 11-Jul 7.28-27 West Bengal 1000.000 56 3450.000 18 981.000 99.1304 7.28 7.2679 (7 bids) 11-Jul 7.22-28 Andhra Pradesh 1000.000 29 2155.000 1 980.000 98.0000 7.22 7.2200 (1 bid) 11-Jul 7.22-27 Arunachal Pradesh 150.000 11 750.000 1 150.000 - 7.22 7.2200 - 11-Jul 7.22-27 Goa 150.000 19 1000.000 1 150.000 - 7.22 7.2200 - 11-Jul 7.25-27 Gujarat 1000.000 106 5160.000 23 1262.250 92.3876 7.25 7.2429 (14 bids) 11-Jul 7.27-27 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 31 1480.000 11 495.000 18.4615 7.27 7.2471 (6 bids) 11-Jul 7.34-27 Jammu & Kashmir 600.000 25 1210.000 14 600.000 87.5000 7.34 7.3058 (4 bid) 11-Jul 7.25-27 Kerala 500.000 51 2330.000 10 498.000 95.8025 7.25 7.2438 (7 bids) 11-Jul 7.22-27 Mizoram 100.000 9 475.000 1 100.000 - 7.22 7.2200 - 11-Jul 7.34-27 Punjab 600.000 20 850.000 16 590.000 80.0000 7.34 7.2875 (1 bid) 11-Jul 7.18-29 Maharashtra 2000.000 59 3475.000 3 1970.000 96.0494 7.22 7.2197 (Reissue) (2 bids) (Price:99.68, Implicit Yield: 7.2198%) 11-Jul 7.18-32 Maharashtra 3000.000 28 3820.000 3 3000.000 98.3333 7.23 7.2280 (Reissue) (1 bid) (Price:99.56, Implicit Yield: 7.2281%) 27-Jun 7.24-27 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 73 3410.000 29 1191.950 10.8677 7.24 7.2179 (9 bids) 27-Jun 7.29-27 Assam 530.000 19 1155.000 10 529.800 23.2000 7.29 7.2306 (3 bids) 27-Jun 7.26-27 Haryana 1500.000 76 3050.000 47 1467.700 18.6727 7.26 7.2281 (10 bids) 27-Jun 7.20-27 Jammu and Kashmir 300.000 14 1175.000 1 300.000 - 7.20 7.2000 - 27-Jun 7.27-27 Jharkhand 1000.000 29 1940.000 15 968.800 81.5200 7.27 7.2339 (4 bids) 27-Jun 7.22-27 Kerala 500.000 46 2320.000 5 485.700 16.0625 7.22 7.2044 (2 bids) 27-Jun 7.18-29 Maharashtra 3000.000 26 4710.000 1 2999.800 99.9933 7.18 7.1800 (1 bid) 27-Jun 7.18-32 Maharashtra 2000.000 43 2891.000 1 1954.700 97.7350 7.18 7.1800 (1 bid) 27-Jun 7.10-22 Odisha 1000.000 48 5740.000 6 977.000 85.3153 7.10 7.0994 (3 bids) 27-Jun 7.20-27 Punjab 200.000 10 725.000 1 197.800 98.9000 7.20 7.2000 (1 bid) 27-Jun 7.22-27 Rajasthan 1000.000 76 3370.000 16 960.700 94.2143 7.22 7.2105 (7 bids) 27-Jun 7.24-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 99 4515.000 34 1826.250 56.9912 7.24 7.2201 (14 bids) 27-Jun 7.28-27 West Bengal 2000.000 52 3450.000 33 1954.700 50.9778 7.28 7.2412 (4 bids) 13-Jun 7.16-29 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 33 2995.000 1 1143.000 95.2500 7.16 7.1600 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.15-27 Assam 300.000 24 1245.000 1 284.500 94.8333 7.15 7.1500 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.20-27 Gujarat 1000.000 138 7273.000 29 1170.000 94.7312 7.20 7.1884 (15 bids) 13-Jun 7.20-27 Kerala 500.000 54 3115.000 11 474.000 56.1539 7.20 7.1775 (6 bids) 13-Jun 7.15-27 Manipur 300.000 17 1515.000 1 295.000 98.3333 7.15 7.1500 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.25-27 Punjab 1000.000 30 1755.000 16 977.300 94.3556 7.25 7.2094 (3 bids) 13-Jun 7.23-27 Rajasthan 2000.000 110 5985.000 47 1853.000 30.1245 7.23 7.2081 (14 bids) 13-Jun 7.23-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 101 4935.000 51 1761.850 2.1634 7.23 7.2005 (15 bids) 13-Jun 7.16-37 Telangana 1800.000 22 2985.000 1 1785.000 99.1667 7.16 7.1600 (1 bid) 13-Jun 7.21-27 Uttarakhand 500.000 46 2055.000 8 485.000 33.8983 7.21 7.1711 (4 bids) 23-May 7.51-27 Rajasthan 1000.000 67 3140.000 23 972.000 9.4872 7.51 7.4962 (6 bids) 23-May 7.51-27 Sikkim 200.000 13 1075.000 1 195.750 97.8750 7.51 7.5100 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Tamilnadu 1500.000 82 4030.000 36 1774.500 46.7568 7.52 7.5051 (11 bids) 23-May 7.50-27 Tripura 400.000 16 1750.000 1 395.000 98.7500 7.50 7.5000 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Uttar Pradesh 1000.000 74 3920.000 25 931.000 80.3960 7.52 7.5120 (10 bids) 23-May 7.51-30 Andhra Pradesh 1200.000 11 1725.000 1 1176.000 98.0000 7.51 7.5100 (1 bid) 23-May 7.55-27 Assam 700.000 30 1195.000 17 672.000 69.3333 7.55 7.5112 (2 bids) 23-May 7.49-27 Goa 150.000 8 650.000 1 147.500 98.3333 7.49 7.4900 (1 bid) 23-May 7.52-27 Gujarat 1000.000 82 3915.000 43 1254.000 7.6647 7.52 7.4976 (13 bids) 23-May 7.53-27 Haryana 1500.000 84 3210.000 39 1452.000 99.1667 7.53 7.5065 (9 bids) 23-May 7.54-27 Himachal Pradesh 500.000 21 715.000 10 481.500 25.2381 7.54 7.5085 (3 bids) 23-May 7.50-27 Jammu & Kashmir 300.000 13 1025.000 1 297.000 99.0000 7.50 7.5000 (1 bid) 23-May 7.51-27 Maharashtra 2000.000 127 5985.000 45 1872.500 97.1545 7.51 7.5002 (14 bids) 23-May 7.27-36 Odisha 500.000 20 1850.000 5 500.000 91.000 7.5301 7.5287 (1 bid) (Reissue) (Price:97.40, Implicit Yield: 7.5301%) 23-May 7.53-37 Odisha 500.000 9 925.000 1 500.000 - 7.53 7.5300 - 23-May 7.49-27 Punjab 200.000 15 720.000 3 196.000 93.1707 7.49 7.4897 (2 bids) 09-May -- Gujarat 1000.000 97 3962.000 - - - - - 09-May 7.55-27 Kerala 1000.000 53 3000.000 1 921.500 92.1500 7.55 7.5500 (1 bid) 09-May 7.42-22 Maharashtra 2000.000 109 11325.000 16 1954.380 38.3299 7.42 7.4057 (6 bids) 09-May 7.55-27 Punjab 600.000 22 1435.000 1 577.500 96.2500 7.55 7.5500 (1 bid) 09-May 7.55-27 Tamil Nadu 1500.000 93 4290.000 3 1407.450 90.6525 7.55 7.5498 (2 bids) 09-May 7.58-37 Telangana 1200.000 14 2615.000 1 1181.500 98.4583 7.58 7.5800 (1 bid) 09-May 7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 85 5560.000 14 1866.900 70.8889 7.61 7.5561 (3 bids) 25-Apr 7.60-27 Andhra Pradesh 2000.000 93 6095.000 13 1889.450 83.7057 7.60 7.5978 (5 bids) 25-Apr -- Gujarat 1000.000 107 4665.000 - - - - - 25-Apr 7.59-27 Jammu & Kashmir 600.000 34 3030.000 6 588.000 89.8361 7.59 7.5883 (2 bids) 25-Apr 7.59-27 Punjab 300.000 29 1027.000 6 291.000 82.3344 7.59 7.5879 (3 bids) 25-Apr 7.61-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 112 6585.000 16 1840.250 3.3871 7.61 7.5990 (5 bids) 25-Apr 7.59-27 Uttarakhand 200.000 41 1570.000 9 192.000 62.5532 7.59 7.5845 (3 bids) 18-Apr 7.62-27 Arunachal Pradesh 250.000 13 1365.000 1 247.500 99.0000 7.62 7.6200 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Gujarat 1000.000 116 6106.000 3 1236.000 96.5625 7.63 7.6300 (3 bids) 11-Apr 7.64-27 Kerala 2000.000 101 6307.000 4 1844.750 82.8860 7.64 7.6395 (3 bids) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Punjab 800.000 34 1983.000 1 780.000 97.5000 7.63 7.6300 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.63-27 Tamil Nadu 1000.000 93 5415.000 1 928.000 92.8000 7.63 7.6300 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.70-37 Telangana 4000.000 54 6830.000 1 3980.000 99.5000 7.70 7.7000 (1 bid) 11-Apr 7.67-27 Uttar Pradesh 1600.000 106 6085.900 7 1861.500 75.8333 7.67 7.6430 (4 bids) Note:* - 