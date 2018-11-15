Saudi Arabia says supports U.N. peace efforts on Yemen

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir speaks during the second day of the 14th Manama dialogue, Security Summit in Manama, Bahrain October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday that the kingdom supports U.N.-led peace efforts to end the war in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling Iran-aligned Houthi insurgents for more than three years.

“We support a peaceful solution in Yemen and we support the efforts of the U.N. special envoy to Yemen,” Adel al-Jubeir told reporters. “We are committed to delivering all the necessary humanitarian aid to our brothers in Yemen.”