CORRECTED-Australia's Select Harvests receives $334.4 mln takeover offer from UAE sovereign wealth fund

(Corrects deal value in headline to $334.4 million, not $358 million)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian almond producer Select Harvests Ltd said on Monday it received a takeover proposal from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company PJSC for A$5.85 ($4.54) per share, a 39 percent premium to its previous close on Wednesday.

Shares of the company jumped as much as 27 percent to A$5.33 after the announcement.

The deal wouldn’t have an impact on Select Harvest’s business, including no return on capital or dividends, the company said in a statement.