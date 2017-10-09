FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Australia's Select Harvests receives $334.4 mln takeover offer from UAE sovereign wealth fund
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2017 / 4:47 AM / in 9 days

CORRECTED-Australia's Select Harvests receives $334.4 mln takeover offer from UAE sovereign wealth fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects deal value in headline to $334.4 million, not $358 million)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian almond producer Select Harvests Ltd said on Monday it received a takeover proposal from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company PJSC for A$5.85 ($4.54) per share, a 39 percent premium to its previous close on Wednesday.

Shares of the company jumped as much as 27 percent to A$5.33 after the announcement.

The deal wouldn’t have an impact on Select Harvest’s business, including no return on capital or dividends, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 1.2877 Australian dollars Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.