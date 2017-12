DAKAR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Air traffic controllers ended a strike at Senegal’s main airport on Friday, a union leader said, after shutting it down for most of the day over demands for more training and transportation stipends.

The workers had complained that they had not been adequately trained to work at the new facility before it opened a week ago and said they launched their walkout “for people’s security”. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Grant McCool)