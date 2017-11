DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - BP is seeking to acquire a stake in Cairn Energy’s offshore Senegal oil assets and is awaiting approval by the state, which is expected soon, an adviser to Senegal’s energy minister said on Monday.

“We are aware that BP wants to acquire a stake in Cairn Energy, but they are awaiting validation by the state (of Senegal),” the adviser told Reuters by telephone. “It won’t take long,” he added. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mark Potter)