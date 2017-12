DAKAR, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Senegal’s GDP growth is expected to exceed 6 percent in 2017 for the third year in a row, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Monday.

The economy of the West African country is mainly driven by services, tourism and agriculture. Senegal issued $500 million in 10-year Eurobonds in 2014 at an interest rate of about 6 percent. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Peter Cooney)