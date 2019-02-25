Senegal PM says President Sall won re-election in first round of vote

Senegal's President and a candidate for the upcoming presidential elections Macky Sall, speaks after casting his vote at a polling station as his wife Marem Faye Sall stands behind in Fatick, Senegal February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal’s prime minister said President Macky Sall won the first round of an election on Sunday with at least 57 percent of votes, even as the opposition said preliminary results showed a run-off was unavoidable.

“We must congratulate the President for his re-election in the first round,” Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne told journalists, also citing preliminary figures.

Official results are due by Friday at the latest with a run-off for the top two on March 24 if no one secures a majority.