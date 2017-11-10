FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senegal's Wari seeks arbitration over Millicom dispute
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 3:59 PM / a day ago

Senegal's Wari seeks arbitration over Millicom dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAKAR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Senegalese money transfer firm Wari has requested international arbitration in its dispute with Millicom International Cellular over the Luxembourg-based company’s cancellation of a deal to sell its Senegal subsidiary Tigo to Wari.

The request, submitted on Nov. 3 to the Chamber of International Commerce in Paris, follows a lawsuit Wari filed against Millicom last month in a Senegalese court.

Wari signed an agreement with Millicom in February to purchase Tigo for $129 million. But Millicom cancelled the deal in July and announced it would sell the business to a consortium that includes NJJ Capital, Sofima Ltee and Teyliom Group.

Wari also filed for arbitration against NJJ Capital and Sofima Ltee, while Millicom filed its own arbitration request against Wari on Nov. 6, Wari said in a statement on Friday.

Millicom and Sofima did not respond immediately to requests for comment. NJJ Capital could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tigo is the second largest mobile operator in Senegal, and its acquisition by Wari was seen as a threat to French telecoms giant Orange’s dominance of Francophone West Africa’s mobile market. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Aaron Ross and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.