Senegal says two soldiers killed after vehicle hit anti-tank mine

DAKAR (Reuters) - Two Senegalese soldiers were killed and several others injured after their vehicle hit an anti-tank mine in the south of the country, the army said in a statement on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Casamance region of the country, home to separatist rebels who in 1982 formed the Movement of Democratic Forces for Casamance (MFDC), one of Africa’s oldest rebellions fighting for independence.

The army said the soldiers were carrying out an operation aimed at accompanying residents back to the area, while combating illegal trafficking and armed groups.