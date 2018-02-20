Senegal's Sonatel 2017 net profit falls 6 pct

ABIDJAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Senegalese telecommunications company Sonatel’s 2017 full-year net profit fell by more than 6 percent to 202.18 billion CFA francs ($384 million) from 215.88 billion CFA in 2016.

Turnover rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year to 972.9 billion CFA francs from 905.03 billion in 2016, Sonatel said in a statement on the website of the West African regional bourse.

A net dividend of 1,500 CFA francs per share will be paid on May 11, it said. ($1 = 526.4200 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Edward McAllister and Adrian Croft)