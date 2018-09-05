Indian shares fall; Sensex down for sixth session

(Reuters) - Indian shares finished lower on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex posting its sixth straight session of losses, as the rupee fell to a new low.

A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The rupee hit an intraday low of 71.968 against the dollar as simmering trade tensions continued to hurt emerging market currencies.

The BSE Sensex fell 0.37 percent to 38,018.31, while the broader NSE Nifty was 0.38 percent lower at 11,476.95.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, down 1.2 percent, was the top drag on the index. Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd dropped 2.4 percent to its worst close since June 28.