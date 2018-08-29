Sensex ends lower as energy stocks drag

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, following two successive record closing highs, dragged by energy giants such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Coal India Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.45 percent at 38,722.93. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.40 percent lower at 11,691.9.

Reliance fell from record highs earlier in the session to close 2 percent lower. It had gained for the last seven sessions.

Coal India ended 2.1 percent lower after three sessions of gains.

The Indian rupee touched a record low of 70.58 to the dollar, tracking weakness in Asian peers along with strong month-end dollar demand back home.