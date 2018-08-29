FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 29, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex ends lower as energy stocks drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, following two successive record closing highs, dragged by energy giants such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Coal India Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.45 percent at 38,722.93. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.40 percent lower at 11,691.9.

Reliance fell from record highs earlier in the session to close 2 percent lower. It had gained for the last seven sessions.

Coal India ended 2.1 percent lower after three sessions of gains.

The Indian rupee touched a record low of 70.58 to the dollar, tracking weakness in Asian peers along with strong month-end dollar demand back home.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.