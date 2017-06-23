FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex, Nifty end lower; financial stocks weigh
June 23, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 2 months ago

Sensex, Nifty end lower; financial stocks weigh

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016.Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - The NSE Nifty ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, its longest losing streak since mid-April, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The index closed down 0.57 percent at 9,574.95, its lowest close since May 25. It fell 0.14 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.49 percent lower at 31,138.21 but posted a 0.26 percent gain for the week.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

