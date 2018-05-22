FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Sensex, Nifty close slightly higher; SBI, Dr. Reddy's gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and State Bank of India (SBI) following their quarterly results.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.19 percent higher at 10,536.70, while the benchmark BSE Sensex edged up 0.1 percent to 34,651.24. Both the indexes snapped five straight sessions of decline.

SBI closed 3.9 percent higher and was the biggest boost on both the indexes. The Nifty PSU bank Index ended 3.3 percent higher.

Dr. Reddy’s rose 6.2 percent and was the top percentage gainer on both the indexes.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

