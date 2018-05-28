FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 7:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty end higher; banks and oil firms gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a third session on Monday, as lower crude prices and a firmer rupee lifted sentiment, with financial and oil stocks accounting for much of the gains.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.79 percent higher at 10,688.65 while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.69 percent to 35,165.48.

HDFC Bank Ltd ended 1.5 percent higher while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 5.4 percent.

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which posted quarterly results on Friday, was the top percentage gainer on the indexes, ending 7.1 percent higher.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
