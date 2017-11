Sensex ends lower; Housing Development Finance Corp, L&T drag

REUTERS - Indian shares tumbled on Monday, dragged by financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS), while Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) declined after it cut its full-year order flow growth guidance.

FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.94 percent lower at 10,224.95, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.84 percent at 33,033.56.

Housing Development Finance Corp ended 2.3 percent lower, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd closed down 1.9 percent.