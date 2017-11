(Reuters) - Sensex snapped an eight-session gaining streak to end lower on Tuesday amid caution ahead of September-quarter economic growth data, and dragged down by market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.28 percent at 10,370.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.31 percent lower at 33,618.59.