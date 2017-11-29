FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex, Nifty end lower; Axis Bank falls
November 29, 2017 / 6:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex, Nifty end lower; Axis Bank falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares pared earlier gains to end lower on Wednesday, as sentiment was cautious following North Korea’s missile test, while investors await key macroeconomic data due on Thursday.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.09 percent at 10,361.30, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.05 percent lower at 33,602.76.

Axis Bank Ltd led losses on both indexes, falling as much as 2.8 percent on the NSE in its biggest intraday percentage loss since Oct. 18.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

