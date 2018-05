(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, snapping a straight run of five weekly gains, tracking global cues with drugmakers and information technology counters weighing on sentiment.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.53 percent at 34,915.38, slipping 0.2 percent for the week.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.57 percent lower at 10,618.25 and closed the week with a 0.7 percent fall.