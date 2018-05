(Reuters) - Indian shares slipped for a second straight session on Thursday, dragged by IT stocks, while weaker global peers amid caution about the Sino-U.S. trade talks also weighed on investor sentiment.

FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.21 percent at 35,103.14, while the broader Nifty ended 0.36 percent lower at 10,679.65.