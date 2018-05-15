Nifty sheds early gains; Karnataka election results in focus

(Reuters) - Indian shares shed early gains to end largely flat on Tuesday after the main opposition Congress party said it would form an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) party to rival Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections in the southern state of Karnataka.

Brokers react while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BJP looked set to win the largest number of seats in the assembly elections in the state, which would give Modi momentum for a re-election bid next year and open the path for more reforms, which investors view as a positive for markets.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.04 percent at 10,801.85, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.04 percent lower at 35,543.94.

Earlier in the session, both indexes rose over 1 percent to hit their highest in more than three months.

Meanwhile, Indian bonds and the rupee weakened to multi-month lows, as global crude oil prices rose and the local inflation print came in higher than expected.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 5 basis points at 7.88 percent, as of 1050 GMT, while the rupee was trading at 67.9250 after hitting a low of 67.96, despite a likely intervention by the central bank in early trade that led to a temporary recovery.

Tata Motors Ltd was the top decliner on both indexes, hitting its lowest in more than two years, before ending 4.2 percent lower.