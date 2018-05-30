Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day; Italy worries weigh

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second day, weighed down by jittery global stocks on fears of repeat elections in the euro zone’s third-largest economy, Italy, with investors trimming exposure to riskier assets.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.18 percent lower at 10,614.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.12 percent at 34,906.11.

ICICI Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp contributed the most to the index fall.