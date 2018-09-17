Sensex falls over 1 percent as rupee woes continue

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell over 1 percent on Monday after two straight sessions of gains, as measures outlined by the government on Friday to stem the rupee’s steep decline failed to boost investor sentiment, while weak Asian shares also weighed on the market.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The rupee fell more than 1 percent to 72.70 per dollar.

Asian shares also declined, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.98 percent after three consecutive sessions of gains.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 1.19 percent, or 137.45 points, to 11,377.75, while the BSE Sensex declined 1.33 percent, or 505.13 points, to 37,585.51.

Financials took a beating with Housing Development Finance Corp shedding 2.4 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd dropped 1.8 percent.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd fell 2.2 percent.