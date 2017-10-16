FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 6 days ago

Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian shares hit record closing highs on Monday as investors were encouraged by recent economic data which showed the country’s merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.62 percent higher at 10,230.85, after rising to a record high earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.62 percent at 32,633.64, after hitting an all-time high early in the day.

Federal Bank Ltd gained about 7 percent after posting upbeat second-quarter profit.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
