FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 27, 2018 / 6:56 AM / a day ago

Sensor maker Sensirion plans Swiss IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sensor maker Sensirion Holding AG plans an initial public offering of shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the months ahead to ensure financing flexibility and fund growth opportunities, it said on Tuesday.

Reuters had reported last month that an IPO was in the works.

The company that generated revenue of 148 million Swiss francs ($158 million) and adjusted EBITDA of 26 million in 2017 said the IPO would consist mostly of existing shares held by majority shareholder Gottlieb Knoch plus new shares worth around 55 million francs.

Credit Suisse and JP Morgan are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Vontobel is acting as co-bookrunner. Lazard is acting as financial adviser and Homburger AG as legal adviser.

$1 = 0.9370 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.