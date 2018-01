BELGRADE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Serbia awarded a 25-year concession to run Belgrade airport Nikola Tesla to French construction and engineering group Vinci, which offered to pay 501 million euros, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

Vinci, Europe’s biggest construction and concessions company, pledged to invest 732 million euros over the 25 years, Vucic said. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Mark Potter)