Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers
October 2, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 15 days ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified quantity of euros on local interbank market on Monday to stem gains of the dinar, dealers said.

The bank stepped in as the dinar traded at 119.18 to the euro. After the intervention the dinar retreated to 119.21 to the euro.

The central bank which keeps the dinar in a managed float to euro, so far in 2017 bought over 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) and sold 345 million euros to prevent excessive oscillations of the dinar. ($1 = 0.8517 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)

