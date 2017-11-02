FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers
November 2, 2017 / 11:10 AM / a day ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified quantity of euros on Thursday to stem gains of the dinar currency driven by investors’ appetite for Serbia’s treasury bonds and monthly dinar payments of companies, dealers said.

The bank stepped in as the dinar traded at 118.65 to the euro. After the intervention the dinar retreated to 119.07 to the euro.

The central bank which keeps the dinar in a managed float to the common currency, so far in 2017 bought over 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) to prevent excessive oscillations of the dinar.

$1 = 0.8517 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivna Sekularac

