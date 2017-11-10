FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 1:54 PM / a day ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank bought euros on local interbank market on Friday to stem gains of the dinar driven by strong demand for Serbia’s maturities, dealers said.

The intervention came a day after central bank Executive Board decided to hold the key rate at 3.5 percent.

The bank stepped in as the dinar traded at 118.37 to the euro. After the intervention the dinar retreated to 118.6 to the euro.

The central bank which keeps the dinar in a managed float to the common currency, so far this year bought more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.40 billion) to prevent excessive oscillations of the dinar.

$1 = 0.8590 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.