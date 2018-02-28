FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 10:38 AM / a day ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified amount of euros on the local interbank market on Wednesday to stem gains of the dinar, which has been bolstered by treasury bond auctions, dealers said.

The bank which a day earlier bought 30 million euros ($36.65 million), stepped in as the dinar traded at 117.95 to the euro, slightly stronger than the day before. After the intervention, it traded at 118.1, Reuters data showed.

So far in 2018 the central bank, which operates a managed float of the dinar against the euro, has sold 180 million euros and purchased 150 million to keep the local currency’s exchange rate in check.

$1 = 0.8185 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac

