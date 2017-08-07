Serbia's Komercijalna Banka returns to profit in first half

BELGRADE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Serbia’s Komercijalna Banka on Monday said it returned to a profit of 5.66 billion dinars (47.18 million euros) in the first half of 2017 from a 2.65 billion dinar loss in the same period a year ago.

In the first quarter of 2017, the bank’s net profit almost doubled to 2.48 billion dinars year-on-year due to lending, new digital products and improved debt collection through the courts.

Komercijalna Banka’s total assets totalled 374 billion dinars at the end of the first half of 2017, it said.

The Serbian government is due to sell its 41.7 percent stake in the bank this year. In 2015 it appointed Nomura as an adviser.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), own stakes of 24.4 and 10.1 percent respectively.

Komercijalna Banka has a 12.9 percent of Serbia’s market share in terms of assets, trailing behind Banka Intesa, part of Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo.

Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 27 percent at the end of June, far above the 12 percent threshold set by Serbia’s central bank, the statement said.