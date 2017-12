BELGRADE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, erring on the side of caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week and taking into account the weakening of the dinar currency.

Ten of 13 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last had said the central bank would leave the rate unchanged. Three had forecast a 25 basis-point cut. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Hugh Lawson)