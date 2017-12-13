Britain's Serco sees 2017 profit at top end of range

EDINBURGH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco said its full-year underlying trading profit would come in around the top end of its guidance range but flagged potential pitfalls for the years ahead.

Serco, which runs public services in defence, justice and immigration, transport, health and citizens’ service, said the timing of reaching a long-term goal of 5 to 7 percent revenue growth would depend on “when demand reverts to trend in our target markets.” (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; editing by Kate Holton)