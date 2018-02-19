FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 19, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Seven West Media 1st-half profit jumps on cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian broadcaster and newspaper company Seven West Media Ltd said on Tuesday its half-year net profit jumped as it successfully cut group costs during the period.

The media company said net profit for the six months ended Dec. 30 totalled A$100.7 million ($79.68 million), higher than A$12.4 million in the prior corresponding period.

The owner of daily newspaper The West Australian, which has struggled in its advertising battle against online rivals like Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook, declared no interim dividend, compared to A$0.02 a share last year. ($1 = 1.2637 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Barrett and G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.