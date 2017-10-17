EARNINGS POLL-Russia's Severstal Q3 core earnings seen at $633 mln

* Severstal to report Q3 financials on Oct 18 MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Severstal, Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, is expected to post third-quarter core earnings of $633 million on Wednesday, a Reuters poll of six analysts showed. The firm posted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $584 million in the same period last year. Controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, Severstal has said its third-quarter steel product sales rose by 8 percent year on year due to stronger domestic demand. The increased demand and the construction season also helped sales of its accumulated stocks of high value-added products. Below is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Severstal's third quarter (in millions of dollars): Revenue EBITDA Adjusted net profit* Average 1,959 633 411 Median 1,987 619 390 Minimum 1,870 600 370 Maximum 2,009 703 460 Q3 2016 1,588 584 449 Q2 2017 1,931 629 448 * Based on five forecasts, does not include possible one-offs and non-cash items. The following banks participated in the survey: Sberbank CIB, Deutsche Bank, BCS, Morgan Stanley, VTB Capital and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)