2 months ago
Orange says SFR lawsuit over fibre optics network coverage dismissed
#Technology News
June 16, 2017 / 6:52 PM / 2 months ago

Orange says SFR lawsuit over fibre optics network coverage dismissed

1 Min Read

The logo of telecom company Orange is seen at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecom operator Orange (ORAN.PA) said on Friday that rival telecom group SFR (SFRGR.PA) had lost a lawsuit against it over fibre optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of newspaper Le Parisien.

Le Parisien reported that SFR was seeking more than 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) in damages over access to infrastructure for network coverage. Instead, the court ruled that SFR must pay 300,000 euros to cover the trial costs, Le Parisien said.

A spokesman for Orange confirmed Le Parisien story.

SFR declined to comment. The court could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Ingrid Melander. Editing by Jane Merriman

